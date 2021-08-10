Letters to the Editor: I almost died from measles as a kid. Refusing COVID vaccination is unforgivable

To the editor: I am an 80-year-old man who survived the pre-vaccination era of childhood diseases the hard way — I suffered through them. (“Vaccinated versus unvaccinated: Lines harden as COVID surge continues,” Aug. 6)

When I was a young boy, my family’s house had a Los Angeles County “quarantine” sign affixed to the front door because a child inside (me) had chickenpox and measles simultaneously. Thus weakened, I developed pneumonia and strep throat, and at one point the doctors told my parents I would be OK if I lived through the night. They were “optimistic” because I had been injected with a new drug called penicillin.

There are adults today who never witnessed such suffering. They, in ignorance, are expressing their right to see others suffer or die by going unvaccinated.

Smallpox and polio have been largely eradicated because of vaccination. For my protection, I’ve been inoculated against multiple dangerous diseases, including COVID-19, and I’m still here thanks to scientists and doctors.

Advertisement

I have no sympathy for adults who refuse vaccination against COVID-19 and then become sick. Their decision not to be inoculated, endangering children and others, is absolutely unforgivable.

David Roelen, Torrance

..

To the editor: I do not understand why people like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott are taking such a hard line against mask and vaccine requirements when they have been vaccinated themselves.

It is apparent that they truly do not care about the safety of the people within their states and only want to keep them riled up and scared that somehow their freedom of choice will be taken away.

Are all these anti-vaccine protesters who supposedly value freedom of choice over their bodies similarly pro-choice regarding abortion? Can they not see then that they are being misled by people like Abbott and DeSantis?

Sheryl Kinne, Lake Balboa

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Fifty-two years ago, I was drafted into the U.S. Army. While at basic training we were vaccinated, where they used an air gun held to the arm, which caused a small opening in the skin to receive the medication.

No needles, no choices, no arguments. We were going overseas and needed protection.

I don’t understand why some fire and law enforcement personnel are unwilling to be vaccinated. Politics has made this an issue, and many vaccinated politicians spout whatever they feel is needed to get votes and continue to hold the American people hostage.

It sounds a lot like a ransomware attack.

Advertisement

Dean Blau, Lake Balboa

..

To the editor: How much more time will officials in Los Angeles waste on “considering” whether to require proof of vaccination for people entering indoor spaces?

We’ve have had months to get vaccinated. Stop letting the anti-vaxxers endanger everyone’s health and put this requirement in effect tomorrow.

Advertisement

Cyndi Kitchen, Manhattan Beach