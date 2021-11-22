(Steve Brodner)

Clockwise, from Trump: Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), insurrection lawyer John Eastman, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Senate candidate and author J.D. Vance, former U.S. Asst. Atty. Gen. Jeffrey Clark, ex-Trump “body man” Johnny McEntee, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

