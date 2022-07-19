3 Good Things: Fortune favors the old, Bennifer forever and dogs walking the beat

The gifts of grandparenting

We benefit from our elders. You don’t have to take my word for it. Hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution have come to the same conclusion. That’s why so many people live so long beyond reproductive age — a rarity in the animal kingdom. But just how are elders an asset to the species? A new anthropology study from UC Santa Barbara attempts to count the ways. It starts with the “grandmother hypothesis,” which says that a woman is giving her genes an indirect boost if she helps her adult children raise the next generation. The benefit is about more than sharing resources. There’s logistical support, as grandparents bring a lifetime of experience to bear on childrearing and other challenges. And there’s the intangible of socialization and teaching. Intangible, perhaps, but quantifiable: The net value of elders is reflected in the long lifespan of humans. In other words, thank a grandparent today.

Star-crossed stars

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally got married, 20 years after their first engagement and after many ups and downs and intervening relationships. However you feel about any of those chapters, it’s sweet to see two people find their way back to each other despite all that drama. They were engaged in 2002 but delayed their wedding because of “excessive media attention,” and then in 2004 called it off. This time they appeared in Las Vegas unexpectedly Saturday night and lined up for a license. They were married in a chapel just after midnight. “Bennifer” at last.

One more way that dogs earn their kibble

Here at 3 Good Things we are unabashedly pro-pet. It turns out you don’t even need to have a pet to benefit from them. Neighborhoods with high rates of dog ownership tend to have lower rates of crime, according to a new study based on data from Columbus, Ohio. This could be because many people with dogs take them on walks, creating a sort of “informal neighborhood watch.” It could also reflect that residents see each other more often, meaning neighborhoods with this kind of activity would nurture higher levels of trust, which correlates with lower rates of homicide, robbery and assault. Hey, even if you aren’t the biggest fan of pooches, they sure beat violent crime.

And one more ...

Here’s a little gift: a roundup of chains that will give you free meals, drinks and treats on your birthday. You could theoretically gorge all day without spending a dime. The real test will be whether any of these giveaways includes a plus one. My husband just happens to have a birthday coming up....