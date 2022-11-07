there comes a time when you stop hoping for

One American Hero

and realize there is only you — picking

trash from the neighbor’s yard,

hauling jars to the recycle bin,

calling your great-aunt

Susan even though

she is not just your aunt Susan and

this is not just your godforsaken earth.

It is depressing to know a war is coming.

Worse to know the war will always be in you.

Little cauldron, little tender loon.

Take comfort in your bold heart

where hope and fear are mingling.

Kate Baer is the author of two bestselling books of poems. Her forthcoming poetry collection, “And Yet,” will be published Nov. 8. @katejbaer