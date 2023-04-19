Editorial: Phew! Another LAUSD strike averted

It’s a good thing that Los Angeles Unified officials and the teachers union have agreed upon a tentative labor agreement — just in time to avoid a second strike shutting down schools in 2023.

The United Teachers Los Angeles, which represents about 35,000 teachers, called the agreement “groundbreaking” because contract terms go beyond pay to address issues such as climate change and Black students’ scholastic achievement. The union had tentatively planned a Wednesday vote to authorize a strike, but the 85-member bargaining team was able to reach a deal with the LAUSD team Tuesday.

Such quick agreement on a tentative contract is a reflection of the union’s power, magnified after teachers walked out last month in solidarity with about 30,000 low-paid district workers, such as bus drivers and custodians, who went on a three-day strike before settling with the district.

Although the school district prepared for the disruption by creating study packages for students to take home and providing free breakfasts and lunches during the closures, it was still a hardship on parents and on students still working to make up academic ground lost during the pandemic. Another walkout so soon after would have been a disaster.

The tentative agreement with UTLA includes a 21% pay increase over three years and an extra $20,000 in the salary schedule for nurses, an acknowledgment of the difficulty in hiring nurses who can typically receive higher pay elsewhere. Supt. Alberto Carvalho said in a statement that the agreement was necessary and would lead LAUSD to become the “district of choice” for parents and teachers. The deal still needs to be approved by the union members.

UTLA and LAUSD should be applauded for their determination to come to an agreement, instead of allowing discussions to reach a stalemate that could have triggered a strike.