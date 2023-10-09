“Kindling #1,” 2023, mixed media, detail of a diptych (Brian Singer)

“Kindling #1” uses the printed page as a medium — physical books cut, reshaped, bound, whitewashed and set on edge. The linen-wrapped panel includes the works of more than a dozen banned writers — among the transformed titles: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “Animal House” by George Orwell, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. This work, one of a pair of 30-by-60-inch panels, will be on exhibit in “(un)BANNED” at Arion Press in San Francisco starting Saturday.

Brian Singer is an artist based in San Francisco.

