Advertisement
Opinion

Opinion: An artist’s response to book bans nationwide

By Brian Singer
Share
A canvas filled with dozens of shapes, made of physical books that have been cut into slivers and arranged into the shapes
“Kindling #1,” 2023, mixed media, detail of a diptych
(Brian Singer)

“Kindling #1” uses the printed page as a medium — physical books cut, reshaped, bound, whitewashed and set on edge. The linen-wrapped panel includes the works of more than a dozen banned writers — among the transformed titles: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “Animal House” by George Orwell, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe. This work, one of a pair of 30-by-60-inch panels, will be on exhibit in “(un)BANNED” at Arion Press in San Francisco starting Saturday.

Brian Singer is an artist based in San Francisco.

OpinionOp-Ed

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement