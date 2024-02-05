Advertisement
Opinion

Column: This California millionaire is peddling eternal life. Why do so many people believe him?

A man wearing a hat and shirt that read "Don't Die" speaks to a crowd
Bryan Johnson addresses followers before leading them on a hike Jan. 13 at Temescal Canyon in Pacific Palisades.
(Jean Guerrero / Los Angeles Times)
By Jean GuerreroColumnist 
Share

For a moment, I fell under the spell of Bryan Johnson.

Bathed in early-morning sunlight, the 46-year-old L.A.-based tech centimillionaire and longevity celebrity didn’t look much younger than his age, although he claims to have the wrinkles of a 10-year-old and organs that are several years younger than his lifespan.

We were standing at the Temescal Canyon trailhead in Pacific Palisades on Jan. 13, ahead of a Johnson-sponsored “Don’t Die” hike, one of many organized across the world that day and the only one hosted by him. Of the 500-plus people who had RSVP’d for the L.A. event, about 200 showed up. Some had slept in their cars to make it.

“The world is so full of things that take us away from what we truly want,” he told the crowd.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of Jean Guerrero

Opinion Columnist

Jean Guerrero

Jean Guerrero is the author, most recently, of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.”

Read more from Jean Guerrero

Johnson led us in a breathing exercise, swaying his pale and sinewy body to the electronic dance music song “Sundream” by Rüfüs Du Sol. Eyes closed, arms draped over neighbors, his fans inhaled and exhaled slowly. Restaurant servers and retail workers embraced corporate executives and real estate brokers. In their regular lives, many of these Gen Zers, millennials and baby boomers were worlds apart. Here, they were connected by a desire to live a long time — maybe forever.

Blueprint, Johnson’s wellness program, has gained a cult-like fan base in L.A. and beyond. Follow the regimen, he says, and decrease your biological age, although scientists and others criticize his approach. He’s just one subject, they say, and he tries many anti-aging methods at once, making it hard to determine cause and effect.

Johnson is undeterred.

“For the first time in the history of Homo sapiens, it’s possible to say with a straight face that death may no longer be inevitable,” he told me on the hike. It’s a statement he has made many times.

LOS ANGELES, CA-DECEMBER 27, 2021: Philip Eason, 26, of Los Angeles, uses a tree to shield himself from the rain during a visit to Vista Hermosa Natural Park in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Guerrero: Why are men so lonely?

Young men, who tend to be more progressive than their elders, are the most isolated. Boys are retreating into the manosphere for reasons beyond addictive technologies.

Jan. 15, 2024
Advertisement

I had learned about Johnson at a party in L.A. months earlier, after noticing my first pesky eye wrinkles at age 35. Though I aspire to age fearlessly, I was feeling anxious about my waning youth in our image-obsessed city.

One of the party guests, a dermatologist, regaled me with bold and seductive claims about the pace of anti-aging research. He said a wealthy man in L.A. was spending millions on self-experimentation to uncover the secrets of eternal youth in our lifetimes.

When I Googled him, I was skeptical. A former Mormon from Utah who created a credit-card processing company that sold for $800 million, Johnson now brags about the frequency of his erections and posts photos of himself in which he looks as ghostly as the Roman statues at the Getty. He eats mostly seeds, vegetables and more than 100 daily supplements. He exercises rigorously and pays for red-light therapy, among other things.

He calls himself a “genetically enhanced human,” having undergone $25,000-a-dose gene therapy in Honduras that’s not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It’s available only on the island of Roatan, where Hondurans say they fear displacement by U.S. billionaires who’ve bulldozed their land to create a regulation-free playground for the rich. The therapy uses follistatin, a morphogenetic hormone that is believed to boost muscle mass and fight inflammation. In one study, it extended the lifespan of mice.

The one with all the banners and a woman with a fist in the air is from May Day 2023 in the streets of Los Angeles promoting collaboration and unity with unions and other partners. All these photos show CHIRLA community members.

Opinion

Guerrero: Worried about Trump returning to the White House? Here’s how to protect immigrants in your family

Immigrants and their allies have a choice: Ignore Trump’s threats or prepare for them. Here is a set of tactics that could make a difference.

Jan. 8, 2024

But in person, Johnson looks human. Physically fit but mortal. Middle-aged.

In California, Johnson is not unique. Psychonauts and seekers here have long embarked on quixotic quests to transcend our common reality, employing everything from natural medicine and meditation to man-made chemicals and high-tech “transhumanism.” I’m wary of such trends, which can be escapist. I experimented with them as a teen; they made me self-destructive and dissociated.

Advertisement

But on the hike, Johnson’s fans seemed health-conscious and present. His videos across social media, where he has more than 1.6 million followers, encouraged them to prioritize self-care, they told me. They weren’t so sure about Johnson’s immortality claims, but they believed in his wellness aims.

I met a 54-year-old cancer survivor who said she reversed her Type 2 diabetes to pre-diabetes using Johnson’s advice.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Protesters rally against Fox News outside the Fox News headquarters at the News Corporation building, March 13, 2019 in New York City. On Wednesday the network's sales executives are hosting an event for advertisers to promote Fox News. Fox News personalities Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro have come under criticism in recent weeks for controversial comments and multiple advertisers have pulled away from their shows. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Opinion

Column: How to have a meaningful conversation with your MAGA dad 

If we can’t have tough political conversations with some of the people we love most, how are we going to overcome our differences as a nation?

Jan. 1, 2024

Another hiker, David McGill-Soriano, a 26-year-old Long Beach resident and gang prevention counselor, had been hit by a car. He found Johnson on YouTube while bedridden with a fractured tibia and other injuries. Johnson’s faith in human perfectibility, he told me, inspired him to work to regain his strength.

“I’m so thankful for the Blueprint,” he said.

While some see Johnson’s Blueprint as a way to defy grind culture, others see it as a means to hustle harder.

“I’m always looking for ways to be a good robot and perform better,” said Diego Padilla, a 48-year-old aerospace executive who was carrying his Yorkshire terrier up the trail. He trusts Johnson because he’d made himself a guinea pig.

“I do not like animal testing whatsoever,” Padilla told me, cuddling his dog.

Johnson, who says he’s tried shock therapy on his penis and infusions of his teenage son’s blood plasma to reverse aging, measures numerous biomarkers in his body with a team of doctors and posts the data on his website.

Advertisement

“I think he is trying to democratize what he’s doing,” Padilla said. The Blueprint website links to devices such as a $150 erection tracker and a $599 epigenetic tracker, in case anyone wants to gather their own data.

Love letter and rose close up

Opinion

Guerrero: How I relearned the power and the lost art of the handwritten love letter

The shapes of words preserve the quirks of the author’s interior life and physical body. As fragile as handwritten letters can be, we can keep them for a lifetime.

Dec. 25, 2023

When I found Johnson on the trail, I asked him how a single mom working three jobs could benefit from his program. He told me he was creating a healthy food service that would be cost-competitive with fast food.

“We’ve basically addressed the accessibility problem,” he said.

So far, he’s marketing $30 bottles of olive oil he may rebrand as Snake Oil, $39 cocoa powder, $25 macadamia bars and other products.

Some experts warn against the protocols Johnson promotes. Valter Longo, director of the USC Longevity Institute and professor of biological science, says some of Johnson’s treatment combinations, such as the 100-plus supplements, could be harmful.

“You can cause short-term benefits, but eventually that will probably turn into long-term problems,” he told me.

Before pivoting to wellness, Johnson invested in companies that endeavored to make the world programmable into zeros and ones. He spoke of humans as reducible to code, arguing that the future will be less about human or civil rights than about “evolution rights.” And he advocated for the merging of humans and machines.

Advertisement

“The relationship between human intelligence and artificial intelligence (HI + AI) will necessarily be one of symbiosis,” he wrote in 2016.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Elon Musk wears a necklace in honor of Israeli hostages onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)

Opinion

Guerrero: Why Elon Musk, the bully, is seen by many, including liberals, as a hero

Where critics see an erratic megalomaniac, Musk’s admirers see a visionary working toward our long-term survival.

Dec. 4, 2023

Johnson’s faith in AI is central to what he’s selling at Blueprint. On the website, he describes Blueprint not as a lifestyle brand but as “an algorithm that takes better care of me than I can myself.”

As we hiked, I told him I was wary of his argument that we should defer to AI for our decisions. I wanted to know why he would encourage people to renounce their free will at a time of rising authoritarianism and the erosion of our autonomy via Big Tech.

“Don’t you see a risk there?” I asked.

He replied that it was normal to be skeptical, as his idea was “on par with the biggest ideas that Homo sapiens have ever dealt with,” such as the fact that the Earth isn’t the center of the universe. “This idea that we may not be the best center of decision-making?” I asked. “Exactly right,” he said.

Johnson argues that humans are self-destructive and that we need AI to save us from ourselves.

Advertisement

“What I’m suggesting is every human and every system needs to be in check,” he told me, adding that technology will also save the Earth. “We have the same problem with the care of the Earth as we do with our body.”

As we reached the end of the trail, with its view of the ocean, Johnson announced a dance party. As Rüfüs Du Sol’s “On My Knees” played on a speaker, he bobbed up and down. Other hikers joined in.

Eventually, the group returned to the trailhead, where Johnson’s team had prepared “nutty pudding” and olive oil shots for everyone. Johnson stood on a picnic table and declared that he was plotting to negotiate discounts for his fans to get the unproved gene therapy in Honduras and other treatments. “We could become a bulk buying club for longevity therapies,” he said, to whoops and cheers.

“We are going from Homo sapiens to Homo evolutis,” Johnson said. “We are a different species.”

It was a new form of manifest destiny, 100% California and oblivious to its potential wreckage.

@jeanguerre

More to Read

OpinionCaliforniaLifestyleBusinessOp-EdHealth & Wellness
Jean Guerrero

Jean Guerrero is an opinion columnist at the Los Angeles Times. Her writing has been featured in Vanity Fair, Politico, the Nation, Wired, the New York Times, the Washington Post and “Best American Essays 2019,” and she has contributed to NPR, “PBS NewsHour” and more. She started her career as a commodities correspondent in Mexico City for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. She is the author, most recently, of “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda.” Her first book, “Crux: A Cross-Border Memoir,” won a PEN Literary Award. A native of San Diego, she is a graduate of USC’s journalism school and has a master of fine arts in nonfiction from Goucher College. Twitter: @jeanguerre

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement