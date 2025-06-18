(Clockwise from top)

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., Martha-Ann Alito

Gift vacations tanked ethical norms. Martha-Ann Alito, the justice’s wife, flew the Stars and Stripes upside down (an insurrectionist symbol) on their flagpole.

Harlan Crow, real estate magnate

Treated “just friends” Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, to posh vacations, a $19,000 Bible, property deals and more.

Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas

Accepted millions in gifts and hospitality from partisans. She texted support for overturning 2020’s free and fair election; he refused to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases.

H. Wayne Huizenga, billionaire businessman (d. 2018)

Befriended Justice Clarence Thomas once he joined the court in 1991; added to Thomas’ millions in initially undisclosed travel. His industries were affected by court decisions.

Paul Singer, hedge funder

Treated Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. to a private-jet flight for a fishing trip to Alaska (estimated value one way: $100,000). Alito disclosed it when forced; he did not recuse himself when Singer had business before the court.

Leonard Leo, Federalist Society kingpin

Steered dollars, networking and the long game to stack the Supreme Court with conservatives and turn it to the right on voting rights, affirmative action, abortion and more.

Charles Koch, Koch Network founder

With brother David (1940-2019), invested oil-business billions to sway law and U.S. policy. Big court win: overturning the “Chevron deference standard,” opening the door to the deregulation of everything.

David Sokol, ex-Berkshire Hathaway executive

Another generous friend of Justice Clarence Thomas’ whose largesse initially went largely undisclosed and whose business interests were, according to Pro Publica, “significantly impacted” by court decisions.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

Got the justices to sign a SCOTUS code of conduct. Too bad it has no enforcement mechanism.

Paul “Tony” Novelly, oil baron (d. 2025)

And yet another munificent friend of Justice Clarence Thomas’ whose gifts were initially largely undisclosed.

(In the center)

President Trump

If he calls it “my court,” is it still a co-equal branch of government?

Steve Brodner is a contributing artist to Opinion. He blogs daily at https://stevebrodner.substack.com.