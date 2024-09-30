USC rebuilds their national title case, UCLA continues to fall

USC ended up turning it around, beating Wisconsin in a Big 10 matchup. Meanwhile, UCLA didn’t score an offensive touchdown against Oregon, further falling down a hole in a disappointing season. Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch break down Saturday’s games and set the scene for this weekend’s matchups.