Akiya Dillon is a rising senior at Duke University, where she studies political science, English and journalism. While writing for the 9th Street Journal’s Courthouse Project, Dillon realized her passion for criminal justice and storytelling. For fun, she enjoys collecting sneakers, trying new restaurants and binging true-crime docuseries. As a Las Vegas native, Dillon is thrilled to return to the West Coast this summer as a reporting intern for The Times’ Metro desk.