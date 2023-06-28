Advertisement
Have you been belittled because of the perception that affirmative action helped you?

Pamela Yuen, with the American Assn. of University Women, holds a sign in favor of affirmative action outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Dec. 9, 2015, as the court hears oral arguments in the Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin affirmative action case.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
By Akiya Dillon
A case before the U.S. Supreme Court has underscored the long-running debate over affirmative action, a program that was created to help foster equality but has been polarizing. If you have ever felt belittled or discredited — either in school or the workplace — because of a perception that you benefited from affirmative action, we’d like to hear your story. We’d also like to know your perspectives on affirmative action; whether it should remain unchanged, be modified, repealed or replaced.

Akiya Dillon

Akiya Dillon is a rising senior at Duke University, where she studies political science, English and journalism. While writing for the 9th Street Journal’s Courthouse Project, Dillon realized her passion for criminal justice and storytelling. For fun, she enjoys collecting sneakers, trying new restaurants and binging true-crime docuseries. As a Las Vegas native, Dillon is thrilled to return to the West Coast this summer as a reporting intern for The Times’ Metro desk.

