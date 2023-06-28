Have you been belittled because of the perception that affirmative action helped you?

A case before the U.S. Supreme Court has underscored the long-running debate over affirmative action, a program that was created to help foster equality but has been polarizing. If you have ever felt belittled or discredited — either in school or the workplace — because of a perception that you benefited from affirmative action, we’d like to hear your story. We’d also like to know your perspectives on affirmative action; whether it should remain unchanged, be modified, repealed or replaced.

Pamela Yuen, with the American Assn. of University Women, holds a sign in favor of affirmative action outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Dec. 9, 2015, as the court hears oral arguments in the Fisher v. University of Texas at Austin affirmative action case.

