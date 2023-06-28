Have you been belittled because of the perception that affirmative action helped you?
A case before the U.S. Supreme Court has underscored the long-running debate over affirmative action, a program that was created to help foster equality but has been polarizing. If you have ever felt belittled or discredited — either in school or the workplace — because of a perception that you benefited from affirmative action, we’d like to hear your story. We’d also like to know your perspectives on affirmative action; whether it should remain unchanged, be modified, repealed or replaced.
