‘Are you two the token Black kids of the department?’ The snubs and insults that accompanied affirmative action

People of color know the sting of a certain type of insinuation. It can arise in the classroom or workplace, and take the form of a subtle snub, a direct insult or sidelong glance. The implication, they say, is clear: that others believe they’re only there because of affirmative action.

An unintended consequence of a policy meant to boost diversity is that it can been wielded like a weapon to make people feel like they don’t belong, like everyone else in the room thinks they got admitted or promoted because of their skin color. Even though the Supreme Court struck down race-based college admissions, Black and Latino Americans told The Times they wonder if this stigma will persist.

They had a variety of views on the efficacy and merits of affirmative action, and ways to make the classroom and boardroom better reflect the demographics of the nation. All discussed the way a policy with a goal they truly believe in could be used to belittle them. Here’s what they told us.