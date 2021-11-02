Angel Carreras works with the podcast and audio team at the Los Angeles Times. He is a Bakersfield-raised, Cal State Long Beach journalism graduate. He comes to The Times from KCRW, where he was a part of the station’s inaugural Report LA Fellowship. While at KCRW, he produced award-winning, character-driven work with subjects that included budding musicians, professional wrestlers and puppeteers as well as mutual aid groups and community activists. He is now a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.