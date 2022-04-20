Podcast: The AriZona iced-tea 99-cent miracle
Since AriZona iced tea launched in 1994, a can of the stuff has cost 99 cents. It’s a business anomaly, yet one that has turned the company into a multibillion-dollar outfit. And the owner vows to keep his iced tea at that price even during the worst inflation the United States has seen in 40 years, which is eating into the company’s revenue.
Today, we get into this odd business ideology.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean
