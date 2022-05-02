Podcast: The state of the streaming wars
Streaming services were one of the few winners from the pandemic, especially Netflix. But the pandemic’s binge boom seems to have burst.
Today, the winners and losers in the streaming wars and how providers are handling the post-quarantine subscriber drop.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder
More reading:
After Netflix’s week from hell, why streaming is becoming more like ‘just TV’
Same-day streaming film releases are ‘dead,’ cinema group leader says
Layoffs at Netflix have some staffers questioning company strategy and culture
