Podcast: The state of the streaming wars

Streaming services were one of the few winners from the pandemic, especially Netflix. But the pandemic’s binge boom seems to have burst.

Today, the winners and losers in the streaming wars and how providers are handling the post-quarantine subscriber drop.

Read the transcript.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

More reading:

After Netflix’s week from hell, why streaming is becoming more like ‘just TV’

Same-day streaming film releases are ‘dead,’ cinema group leader says

Layoffs at Netflix have some staffers questioning company strategy and culture