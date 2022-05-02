Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: The state of the streaming wars

Reed Hastings Ted Saranos
In this photo from June 30, 2016, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings, left, poses with Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. Netflix added a flood of new subscribers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and also offered clues to a possible successor for Hastings, who on July 16, 2020, named Sarandos as co-CEO.
(Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press)
Share
Listen to this episode of The Times:

Streaming services were one of the few winners from the pandemic, especially Netflix. But the pandemic’s binge boom seems to have burst.

Today, the winners and losers in the streaming wars and how providers are handling the post-quarantine subscriber drop.

Read the transcript.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder

More reading:

After Netflix’s week from hell, why streaming is becoming more like ‘just TV’

Same-day streaming film releases are ‘dead,’ cinema group leader says

Layoffs at Netflix have some staffers questioning company strategy and culture

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin and Kasia Broussalian and producers David Toledo, Ashlea Brown and Angel Carreras. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editor is Kinsee Morlan. Our executive producers are Jazmín Aguilera and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts Company TownTechnology and the Internet

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement