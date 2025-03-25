Benjamin Royer is a spring intern for the Los Angeles Times, where he writes for the Sports section. Royer previously worked for The Times as a freelance sports reporter, covering primarily high school sports, UCLA gymnastics and USC women’s basketball. His bylines can additionally be found in the New York Times and UCLA Blueprint. An Angeleno, he graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in communication and will soon earn a master’s degree in specialized journalism from USC. Royer is happiest when enjoying a hickory burger and banana cream pie from the Apple Pan on Pico Boulevard.