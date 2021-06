Claire Reid is a design intern at the Los Angeles Times. She is a student at the University of Notre Dame studying journalism, film and television production and graphic design. At Notre Dame, she is a news writer and graphic designer for the Observer, Notre Dame’s student-run newspaper. She has previously worked as a graphic designer for the Notre Dame Student Activities Office and as a writer and video content creator for Bust-A-Move Sports Bras, a sports apparel start-up.