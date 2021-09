Dave Bennett joined the Los Angeles Times in 2001 as a copy editor on the national desk, then moved to the sports desk two years later. In 2006, he became sports copy chief and held that job for eight years. After a hiatus of several years, he returned to The Times in 2020 as a multiplatform editor on the news copy desk. A native of western Pennsylvania, he has lived in six states and Washington, D.C., and has been a baseball fan and political junkie for most of his life.