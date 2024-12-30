The truth about California’s legal weed, Hollywood in crisis: The stories that defined 2024

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your Monday.



The stories that defined this year

We’re not done with 2024 just yet. In keeping with tradition, or just to enjoy the simple pleasure of remembering what made the year unique, let’s look back on 2024 as we enter its final hours.

It would be impossible to recount every news event from the last 12 months, so to make recapping the year easier, we’ve compiled The Times’ most-read articles published in 2024.

Using three different metrics — stories with the highest number of readers, articles that people spent the longest time reading, and the most popular stories that were offered only to subscribers — we highlighted the stories that L.A. Times readers engaged with the most.

Investigations that hooked readers

Deeply reported investigations by Matthew Ormseth and Paige St. John and Alex Halperin grabbed readers’ attention this year.

Paige and Alex’s investigation into California’s legal weed found alarming levels of pesticides in cannabis products available on dispensary shelves across the state. After reviewing confidential lab reports, submitting public records requests and interviewing several sources, they discovered that California regulators have largely failed to address evidence of widespread contamination in the state’s weed crop.

(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos via SC Labs, Getty Images)

Revelations in Paige and Alex’s investigation shook consumer confidence and prompted California officials to begin testing cannabis products for pesticides . Three leading dispensary chains announced their own efforts to test products in the absence of similar safety checks by regulators.

Paige recently followed up on the investigation and tested more California weed brands, finding that half of them contained “hidden” pesticides .

Meanwhile, Matt’s three-part series into Ralph Rocha, an ex-Mexican Mafia member who is facing a life sentence for extortion, took readers on a ride of betrayal and greed. (Read Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of this riveting series.)

Matt details how — while wearing a wire for two years to help law enforcement officials — Rocha also made a secret set of tapes where he disclosed, for the first time, a very different story from the one agents and prosecutors presented in a 2013 indictment alleging the Mexican Mafia and La Familia were interlinked in a sinister, transnational alliance.

Breaking news consistently kept readers engaged in 2024

Several breaking news stories also were among the year’s top articles. One such piece involved Shohei Ohtani, who quickly became an L.A. superstar after signing a record 10-year, $700-million deal with the Dodgers in late 2023.

In March 2024, attorneys for Ohtani accused his interpreter of engaging in a “massive theft” of the ballplayer’s funds to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookmaker who was the target of a federal investigation.

A few months later, Ippei Mizuhara — Ohtani’s former interpreter — pleaded guilty to one count each of bank fraud and signing a false tax return; authorities allege he schemed to steal more than $17 million from Ohtani to pay off an Orange County bookmaker.

Ippei Mizuhara, left, interprets for Shohei Ohtani during a Feb. 3 interview of the baseball star at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

Another breaking news story that attracted readers’ attention was on a subject that hit close to home for readers: mail and package theft .

A woman from Santa Barbara County, fed up with her mail being stolen, sent herself a package containing an Apple AirTag — a tracking device that can be used by the owner to help find their personal items through a Bluetooth signal. Authorities arrested two suspects after finding the woman’s mail, including the package with the AirTag along with items that were likely stolen from other victims.

Here are the Top 10 for each list we compiled. We hope you’ll use them to explore some of The Times’ best journalism of the last year. We’ll be talking about 2025 before you know it.

Top stories (ranked by overall number of visits)



Deep reads (ranked by average time spent on the page)



Subscribers’ favorites (subscriber-exclusive stories ranked by number of visits)



Today’s top stories

A new analysis of L.A. neighborhoods reveals where Prop. 36 and Nathan Hochman made headway in the 2024 election and how opinions have shifted compared to 10 years ago. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Public safety, crime and policing



Culture and entertainment



This morning’s must reads

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president who became an influential human rights advocate, died Sunday at age 100.

“When his turbulent presidency ended after a stinging reelection loss in 1980 ... he forged a legacy of public service, building homes for the needy, monitoring elections around the globe and emerging as a fearless and sometimes controversial critic of governments that mistreated their citizens,” Times editor-at-large Scott Kraft wrote in Carter’s obituary.

More on the life of Jimmy Carter



For your downtime

Exterior view of Pasadena City Hall, Sept. 2024 (Ringo Chiu/For The Times)

Going out



Staying in



And finally ... your photo of the day

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times staff photographer Brian van der Brug. Susie Fundter glues dried flowers on a tiger, part of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance entry in the Rose Parade at the Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena.

Fundter and fellow volunteers have shifted into high gear to prepare 39 floral-covered floats for the 2025 Rose Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena.

