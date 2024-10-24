The battle for Congress could be decided by two Orange County districts

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.



Two Orange County districts are vying for a key voting bloc and could determine the partisan control of Congress.

L.A.’s promise of ‘car free’ Olympics running short on time and money.

A first look at the new weed consumption lounge in Hawthorne near LAX and SoFi Stadium.

And here’s today’s e-newspaper.

Newsletter Sign up for Essential California The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The battle for Congress could be decided by Asian and Latino voters in two Orange County districts

Known as the epitome of a “blue” state, California is home to countless Democratic cul-de-sacs where voters often feel like the outcome of the election is preordained. But as my colleague Ryan Fonseca wrote in this newsletter this month, California is a battleground state (if you know where to look).

The Golden State is home to some of the most highly competitive congressional races in the country. 15 Republicans, five in California, are defending their seats in costly and harsh reelection battles.

Advertisement

The battle for control of the House of Representatives will be decided by voters in less than two weeks. Republicans will look to hold a razor-thin majority in the House, while Democrats will need to pick up four seats nationwide to regain control.

How did California become a crucial player in helping determine which party controls the House, and thus Congress, and what can we learn from these hypercompetitive districts? My colleagues Sandhya Kambhampati and Sean Greene looked into two of these contested races , both in Orange County.

In two Orange County districts, undecided voters can tip House control.

Advertisement

One of California’s highly competitive districts is the newly formed 45th District , which spans much of northern Orange County — including Garden Grove, Buena Park and Brea — and parts of Los Angeles — including Cerritos and Artesia. The district’s incumbent, Rep. Michelle Steel, a Republican, is running for a third term against Democrat Derek Tran.

Another hotly contested race is in coastal Orange County’s District 47 , which has been left with no incumbent after Rep. Katie Porter launched an unsuccessful bid for the Senate instead of seeking reelection to the House.

Democrats are hoping they can defend Porter’s seat with their candidate, state Sen. Dave Min, who is running against Republican Scott Baugh, while also flipping Steel’s seat in their favor.

Advertisement

In District 47 — which includes wealthy coastal Orange County cities, such as Huntington and Newport beaches, and reaches inland to Irvine and Costa Mesa — the number of registered Democrats and Republicans is almost evenly split, according to the latest reports from the secretary of state .

And in District 45, the number of registered Democrats is larger than that of Republicans. In both districts, a decent minority of voters are registered without party affiliation. They could end up being vital to winning both seats.

Asians and Latinos are key voting blocs in Districts 45 and 47.

Districts 45 and 47 are home to over 458,000 Asians, about 30% of the area’s 1.5 million residents. Asians make up the largest minority in District 47: One fourth of the district’s 755,000 residents are Asian. One of the largest Vietnamese communities outside of Vietnam resides in District 45, where about 36% of residents are Asian.

Democrats have targeted voters in these two key districts with ads in Vietnamese, Korean and Chinese. In District 45, where roughly 31% of the district’s residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, voters were also targeted with mailers in Spanish. In both districts, the Republican candidate was the leading vote-getter in the primaries.

Advertisement

In District 47, Baugh won 32% of the votes compared with Min’s 25.9%. The Republican did well in areas where the median age is older than 40, except for Costa Mesa, while the Democrat’s votes came from areas that are predominantly younger than 40, like liberal Irvine.

Min, who is Korean American, had a trivial advantage over Baugh in precincts where Koreans make up much of the Asian population: Min won a quarter of such precincts, mainly in Irvine, while Baugh won 22% of these areas, mainly in conservative Newport Beach.

Steel, who became one of the first three Korean American women elected to the House in 2020, received widespread support across District 45 in the primary, winning 54.9% of the votes. The Democratic ticket was split among Tran, who is Vietnamese American, and three other candidates.

But many precincts saw low turnout in the primary, with about sixth of the district’s 748,000 residents casting ballots , Sandhya and Sean reported .

Republicans won the last election cycle. Could voter turnout change that?

Advertisement

These races — along with Riverside County’s 41st District , Antelope Valley’s 27th District , and the always-competitive Central Valley districts — will help decide which party will control Congress.

So many seats are in play in California this year because Republicans surpassed expectations in California two years ago, with voters’ frustration over how the state’s Democratic leaders dealt with crime and other issues playing a part in the races, Erin Covey, the House editor for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report , told the Times .

But, she said, because voter turnout is higher in a presidential election cycle, Democrats are expected to have a stronger shot at these districts.

To learn more about this race and more visit our voter guides .



Today’s top stories

The Los Angeles skyline and the four-level interchange where the 110 and 101 freeways meet. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.’s promise of a “car free” Olympics is running short on time and money



Local officials need $3.3 billion to fund transportation projects aimed at making the games run smoothly. So far they only have 5% of the money and four years until the Olympics come to town.

Some critical projects could be cut, transit planners predict, potentially leaving visitors and regular commuters in traffic jams that Mayor Karen Bass had hoped to avoid.

It’s crunch time on the campaign trail



Trump has notched a list of once-unthinkable “firsts.” Analysts say Harris should use the closing days of the campaign to explain why Trump’s past failures should matter to voters.

Trump says he’ll undertake the “largest deportation” in U.S. history. Can he do that?

A lot has changed since Harris was a girl growing up in Berkeley, but progressive activism remains central to the city’s DNA.

Attack ads by Republican groups have targeted Democrats in competitive California congressional races by linking them to child predators.

L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón glided into office on a wave of calls for criminal justice reform. But after a rocky first term, his reelection bid is on life support.

Roman Polanski settled a civil suit alleging the filmmaker sexually assaulted a child



Polanski had been accused of giving a child alcohol and raping her at his Benedict Canyon home in 1973. The unspecified settlement means Polanksi will avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next year.

The suit was the latest case alleging child sexual abuse by Polanski, who fled the U.S. decades ago after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a separate case from 1977.

Half a pound of this powder can remove as much CO 2 from the air as a tree, scientists say



Berkeley chemists have created a reusable material that pulls carbon dioxide from the air and holds onto it until it can be stored.

The powder could be used at direct air-capture plants, which are facilities aimed at reducing the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

What else is going on



Advertisement

Get unlimited access to the Los Angeles Times. Subscribe here.

When Donald Trump cites history, watch out, columnist Jackie Calmes writes.

writes. Election denialism could spark violence after a close race, the Editorial Board writes.

writes. The GOP used to be the pro-abortion party and Democrats the anti party, columnist Michael Hiltzik writes.

writes. Vivid pinks, greens and Dodger blue mark the joy of October in Southern California, author Susan Straight writes.

This morning’s must reads

(Los Angeles Times)

The Black Dahlia mystery: Wild theories, enduring myths and a long-overlooked suspect. A retired Los Angeles Times copy editor began researching the Black Dahlia murder case in the late 1990s — and he believes he knows who killed Elizabeth Short.

Other must reads



For years, she raised alarms about her apartment. When the city finally acted, she ended up homeless.

Eastern Sierra faces a housing crunch as many workers live in vans.

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.

Advertisement

For your downtime

James Huling, visiting from Georgia, smokes a joint at the bar at the Artist Tree cannabis lounge in Hawthorne. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Going out



🌿 A new weed consumption lounge near LAX and SoFi Stadium allows patrons to roll a joint and sip cannabis-infused drinks.

🛥️ Disney is doubling its fleet of cruise ships as theme parks find themselves in rocky waters.

🏀 The Clippers are set to open their inaugural season at their $2-billion home, the Intuit Dome. Here’s a look at what fans can expect.

🎥 Stanley Tucci, who emerged from the pandemic as a popular food mentor, shows off his acting chops in “Conclave.”

👨‍🎤 A new documentary excavates an untold story of punks in the chaotic world of Vietnamese New Wave.

Staying in



A question for you: What’s something that recently made you smile?

Kathryn K. writes: “Watching my silly old dog roll in grass!”

Feel free to email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might be included in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela is surrounded by students during a visit to Sheridan Street Elementary in December 1984. (Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo is from The Times’ archives. Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, who died this week at 63, was one of the greatest pitchers in the team’s history. He led the Dodgers to a World Series win in 1981 and vastly expanded Major League Baseball’s Latino fan base.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Advertisement

Ryan Fonseca, reporter

Defne Karabatur, fellow

Andrew Campa, Sunday reporter

Hunter Clauss, multiplatform editor

Christian Orozco, assistant editor

Stephanie Chavez, deputy metro editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.