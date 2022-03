Elisa Wouk Almino is the deputy editor of Image at the Los Angeles Times. She was formerly a senior editor at the online art publication Hyperallergic, where she spearheaded a section devoted to L.A. art and culture. Wouk Almino is also a literary translator from Portuguese and has taught translation at UCLA Extension and Catapult. You can find her writing in the Paris Review Daily, NYR Daily, Literary Hub, Hyperallergic and the L.A. Review of Books, among others.