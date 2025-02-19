We made a zine with Lauren Halsey for Frieze, and it’s a love letter to South Central

This year at Frieze L.A., artist Lauren Halsey is sharing the seeds and vision behind her much-anticipated Summaeverything Community Center, opening in South Central in 2028. The space will bring art and education to local communities, and is a natural extension of Halsey’s art practice, a love letter to the neighborhood she grew up in.

Late last year, Halsey and Summaeverythang’s program director, Diamond Jones, reached out to L.A. Times Image to see if we’d be interested in collaborating on a limited-edition zine for their Frieze activation. We said, of course, yes, and brought the local publisher -ism into the mix to print the limited-edition zines that will be distributed at Halsey’s Frieze booth this week. For our digital package, we also have our specially curated list of things to see not only at Frieze but around the city.

L.A. saw horrors this year, but it also saw the strength and deep roots of its communities. Halsey’s art is built on that care and collaboration — two words that have served as her “mantras” in building the Summaeverythang Community Center. Her other guiding mantra? “Find your funk.”

‘It’s this act of love.’ The village behind Lauren Halsey’s community center We reached out to the people in Halsey’s universe who have seen her through the process of creating the Summaeverythang Community Center and are helping make it happen.

‘We are history.’ Hood Historian serves as the memory bank for L.A. Hood Historian’s passion for sharing the history of Southern California through the lens of “a Black dude from the hood” has built a true community.



Words & Ephemera: Lauren Halsey

Portrait photography: Barrington Darius

Cover: Courtesy of Brooklin A. Soumahoro



Editorial Director: Elisa Wouk Almino

Design Director: Jessica de Jesus

Staff Writer: Julissa James

Art Director: Micah Fluellen



Special thanks: Hugh Augustine, Barbara Bestor, Emmanuel Carter, Robin Daniels, Barrington Darius, Tanya Dorsey, Melody Ehsani, Qione Holmes, Diamond Jones, David Kordansky, Josie Macias and Monique McWilliams



Published by Los Angeles Times Image

Printed in Los Angeles by my.ism LLC

