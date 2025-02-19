We made a zine with Lauren Halsey for Frieze, and it’s a love letter to South Central

- Share via
This year at Frieze L.A., artist Lauren Halsey is sharing the seeds and vision behind her much-anticipated Summaeverything Community Center, opening in South Central in 2028. The space will bring art and education to local communities, and is a natural extension of Halsey’s art practice, a love letter to the neighborhood she grew up in.
Late last year, Halsey and Summaeverythang’s program director, Diamond Jones, reached out to L.A. Times Image to see if we’d be interested in collaborating on a limited-edition zine for their Frieze activation. We said, of course, yes, and brought the local publisher -ism into the mix to print the limited-edition zines that will be distributed at Halsey’s Frieze booth this week. For our digital package, we also have our specially curated list of things to see not only at Frieze but around the city.
L.A. saw horrors this year, but it also saw the strength and deep roots of its communities. Halsey’s art is built on that care and collaboration — two words that have served as her “mantras” in building the Summaeverythang Community Center. Her other guiding mantra? “Find your funk.”
The Summaeverythang Community Center is the kind of community work that has always been present in Halsey’s art practice.
We reached out to the people in Halsey’s universe who have seen her through the process of creating the Summaeverythang Community Center and are helping make it happen.
Hood Historian’s passion for sharing the history of Southern California through the lens of “a Black dude from the hood” has built a true community.
It’s the sun in the middle of L.A. art week’s solar system. Here are our favorite exhibitions and events happening at Frieze and beyond.
Words & Ephemera: Lauren Halsey
Portrait photography: Barrington Darius
Cover: Courtesy of Brooklin A. Soumahoro
Editorial Director: Elisa Wouk Almino
Design Director: Jessica de Jesus
Staff Writer: Julissa James
Art Director: Micah Fluellen
Special thanks: Hugh Augustine, Barbara Bestor, Emmanuel Carter, Robin Daniels, Barrington Darius, Tanya Dorsey, Melody Ehsani, Qione Holmes, Diamond Jones, David Kordansky, Josie Macias and Monique McWilliams
Published by Los Angeles Times Image
Printed in Los Angeles by my.ism LLC