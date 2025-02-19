Advertisement
Image

We made a zine with Lauren Halsey for Frieze, and it’s a love letter to South Central

By Elisa Wouk Almino
 and Julissa James
Art direction by 
Jessica de Jesus
Illustrations by 
Micah Fluellen
Grayscale photo of kids in front of an installation with the words “What Yall Don't Do???” stylized on orange paper

This year at Frieze L.A., artist Lauren Halsey is sharing the seeds and vision behind her much-anticipated Summaeverything Community Center, opening in South Central in 2028. The space will bring art and education to local communities, and is a natural extension of Halsey’s art practice, a love letter to the neighborhood she grew up in.

Late last year, Halsey and Summaeverythang’s program director, Diamond Jones, reached out to L.A. Times Image to see if we’d be interested in collaborating on a limited-edition zine for their Frieze activation. We said, of course, yes, and brought the local publisher -ism into the mix to print the limited-edition zines that will be distributed at Halsey’s Frieze booth this week. For our digital package, we also have our specially curated list of things to see not only at Frieze but around the city.

L.A. saw horrors this year, but it also saw the strength and deep roots of its communities. Halsey’s art is built on that care and collaboration — two words that have served as her “mantras” in building the Summaeverythang Community Center. Her other guiding mantra? “Find your funk.”

Advertisement
Image February 2025 Lauren Halsey Frieze zine portraits by Barrington Darius / For The Times.

‘OK, I’m in my dream world now.’ Lauren Halsey shares a vision for her neighborhood

The Summaeverythang Community Center is the kind of community work that has always been present in Halsey’s art practice.

“Her world is like no other world that I can imagine. It’s like stepping into a different world, a world of peace, freedom and love, good energy and motion. It just makes you want to do so much more.”

‘It’s this act of love.’ The village behind Lauren Halsey’s community center

We reached out to the people in Halsey’s universe who have seen her through the process of creating the Summaeverythang Community Center and are helping make it happen.

Hood Historian Promo

‘We are history.’ Hood Historian serves as the memory bank for L.A.

Hood Historian’s passion for sharing the history of Southern California through the lens of “a Black dude from the hood” has built a true community.

Image

Our guide for what to see during Frieze Los Angeles

It’s the sun in the middle of L.A. art week’s solar system. Here are our favorite exhibitions and events happening at Frieze and beyond.

What Yall Don‘t Do???


Words & Ephemera: Lauren Halsey
Portrait photography: Barrington Darius
Cover: Courtesy of Brooklin A. Soumahoro

Editorial Director: Elisa Wouk Almino
Design Director: Jessica de Jesus
Staff Writer: Julissa James
Art Director: Micah Fluellen

Special thanks: Hugh Augustine, Barbara Bestor, Emmanuel Carter, Robin Daniels, Barrington Darius, Tanya Dorsey, Melody Ehsani, Qione Holmes, Diamond Jones, David Kordansky, Josie Macias and Monique McWilliams

Published by Los Angeles Times Image
Printed in Los Angeles by my.ism LLC

Advertisement

More to Read

ImageEntertainment & ArtsFrieze L.A.
Elisa Wouk Almino

Elisa Wouk Almino is the editorial director of Image at the Los Angeles Times.

Julissa James

Julissa James is a staff writer for Image, where she covers culture, style, fashion, art and L.A. She has been with the Los Angeles Times since 2019 and has written for the magazine since 2021.

Micah Fluellen

Micah Fluellen is an Emmy award-winning designer and art director for the Los Angeles Times. While at The Times, he was the lead artist for 2021 Pulitzer finalist series “How to Listen: A classical music series to open our ears in a COVID-quieted world”. He is a Columbus, Ohio, native and graduated from Ohio University, where he studied multimedia design and specialized in journalism while also working as a junior motion designer for WOUB Productions. He has also worked in Washington, D.C., as a creative design intern for the nonprofit the Grassroot Project and as a promotion design intern for C-SPAN.

Jessica de Jesus

Jessica de Jesus is deputy design director for initiatives and the design director of Image at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times, she was the creative director at Bitch magazine and is the founder of neonhoneytigerlily, a creative studio focused on empowering marginalized voices and designing for social good. She was born in Manila, Philippines, raised in New Haven, Conn., and studied graphic design at Massachusetts College of Art & Design.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement