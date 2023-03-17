Faith Stafford is a senior deputy design director for features at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she served as the deputy design director at Entertainment Weekly, where she helped lead the art department and designed all aspects of the magazine. She’s also worked for publications and brands including the New York Times for Kids, More Magazine, InStyle and Netflix. Her work has been recognized by the Society of Publication Designers, Art Directors Club, American Illustration and Coverjunkie. Stafford grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism.