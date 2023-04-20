Advertisement
The Great Big Highly Specific Guide to Disneyland

(Viktoria Cichoń / For The Times)

Plan an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure. From the best rides to tasty food to unexpected tricks, here’s what to add to your itinerary.

By L.A. Times Staff
Illustration of two dole whips, a fine dining restaurant steak, and a churro

Everywhere you absolutely have to eat at Disneyland and California Adventure

A framed triptych of 3 rides at Disneyland

Every ride at Disneyland, ranked

A passenger riding the monorail, a guest eating a corndog, and a person riding the teacups at night

41 Disneyland tips, tricks and food secrets from park fanatics

A framed triptych of 3 beverages from Disneyland

The best cocktails, wine, beer and more to try at the Disneyland Resort

A guest looking back and forth between the standby line and the lightning lane

Now on parade at Disneyland? How much money everyone has

A group taking a selfie with Mickey, a cast member in costume fanning themselves, a couple getting engaged

What ex-cast members wish you knew about Disneyland

A framed triptych of 3 scenes from Napa Rose at Disneyland: a fried dish, the dining room view, and a friendly costumed host

Napa Rose is Disneyland’s top fine-dining destination. But does its magic need a refresh?

Overhead illustration of a table full of food and hands criss crossing

Staying outside the Disneyland Resort? Here’s where to eat close by in Anaheim

A guest wearing a "Party of 1" t-shirt bypasses a long line as a solo rider

How to have the best day ever at Disneyland — all by your damn self

Two guests wearing Disney onesies watch fireworks, a guest uses a reusable straw, and a kid gets their Mickey ears signed

16 unexpected things to pack in the ultimate Disneyland bag

A framed triptych of 3 edible attractions around Downtown Disney: pizza, pasta, and a cocktail

10 spots to hit for the ultimate food and bar crawl at Downtown Disney

A framed triptych of 3 foods at Disneyland: an Impossible banh mi, plant-based milks, and a vegetarian wrap

16 of the best vegetarian options at Disneyland and California Adventure

A framed photograph of a family walking through Union Station

You can get to Disneyland from L.A. without a car. Here’s how my family did it

Illustration of a couple's waterfront proposal at Disneyland

L.A. Affairs: I wanted to propose on Disneyland’s Splash Mountain. What could go wrong?

A framed triptych of 3 affordable dishes: a carton on popcorn, a plate of funnel cake, and a wrap

12 fast, affordable and delicious food finds at Disneyland and California Adventure

A framed photograph of a hotel looking out over poolside waterslides

12 solid hotels near Disneyland that aren’t stupidly expensive

A man and a woman in space suits shake the hands of suited gentlemen.

38 standout photos of memorable Disneyland moments

Credits

Editors: Brittany Levine Beckman, Betty Hallock, Michelle Woo, Danielle Dorsey, Marques Harper, Jessica Roy, Laurie Ochoa, Daniel Hernandez
Design direction: Faith Stafford
Lead art direction and design: Anne Latini, Brandon Ly
Illustrator: Viktoria Cichoń
Photo editing: Liv Paggiarino, Angeline Woo, Taylor Arthur
Writers: Todd Martens, Stephanie Breijo, Lucas Kwan Peterson, Jenn Harris, Bill Addison, Jeanette Marantos, Christopher Reynolds, Adam Tschorn, Lisa Boone, Gustavo Arrellano, Cindy Carcamo, Sierra Redmond
Copy editing: Alison Dingeldein, Gillian Glover, Lisa Horowitz, Jason Sanchez, Laura Schinagle
Audience engagement: Leslie Cory, Amy Wong
Digital production: Anne Latini, Brandon Ly, Kay Scanlon, Denise Flores, David Lewis
