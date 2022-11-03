George LeVines is the deputy director for Data and Graphics at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times, he was the data journalist for the California Newsroom, a collaboration of local radio stations, CalMatters and NPR. Before moving to California, LeVines lived in Washington, D.C., and worked for CQ Roll Call. He has been an adjunct professor of data journalism at American University and written for numerous publications in his home state of Massachusetts. He is a devout fan of the Boston Red Sox [ducks incoming hot dog] and can be found at his San Fernando Valley home shooting fruit-thieving squirrels with water guns, raising his eyebrows at his two daughters or out riding his motorcycle. His wife, Laura, is a journalist at Bloomberg. LeVines is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Madison where his first byline appeared as a photo credit in the Badger Herald.