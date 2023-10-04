How to meet people in L.A.? Bring cake to all the bars seen in ‘Sitting in Bars With Cake’

Audrey Shulman, an avid baker who was notoriously single, brought a cake she’d baked for her best friend’s birthday to the Silver Lake bar Edendale. Then something straight out of a Hallmark rom-com happened. Her sugary dessert captivated men at the bar who, as a result, became more interested in her romantically.

The 2012 magical moment sparked a wacky but clever idea. Shulman would bake cakes for one year and take them to bars around L.A. to meet guys with the hope of finding a boyfriend. She and her best friend called it “cakebarring.”

This is the premise of Prime Video’s film “Sitting in Bars With Cake,” which was released in early September. The film was inspired by Shulman’s blog and 2015 book of the same name. The movie stars Yara Shahidi as Audrey’s counterpart Jane, an introverted mailroom assistant and law student whose way of flirting is making jokes about convection ovens, and Odessa A’zion as Jane’s eccentric childhood best friend and roommate, Corinne.

In the film, Jane and Corinne make a handwritten list of the 50 L.A. bars they plan to visit throughout the year. Among the inventive cakes Jane will bake are a chocolate chile cake and a cherry cake infused with THC and CBD.

Although the names of nearly all 50 bars hang on a list in Jane and Corinne’s apartment — Bigfoot Lodge , Tiki Tuesday , El Cid and Gold Diggers among them — the vast majority of these spots aren’t shown onscreen.

Nonetheless, we rounded up seven SoCal bars — and a rollerskating rink — that serve as backdrops in the movie. We identified these spots by recognizable themes or plain old signage. (One of the bars shown in the film, Pacific Seas within Clifton’s Republic , is currently closed because of a burst pipe, according to a representative.) It turns out that all of these bars allow you to bring your own cake — one way or another — if you want to kick off your own “cakebarring” adventure.

So if you’re looking to amp up your dating strategy or you’re simply interested in putting your baked goods to the ultimate test, here are the L.A. bars (and a rollerskating rink) you should hit up.