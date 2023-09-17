Advertisement
Immigrant Dreams: Our landmark poll surveys the lives of one-sixth of the nation

The national debate over immigration has raged for decades but often ignores the lives of actual immigrants. Drawing on an unprecedented poll, this series tells the stories of immigrants in America today — roughly 1 in 6 adult Americans — portraying the diversity of immigrant experiences and putting their voices in the foreground.

In an increasingly pessimistic era, immigrants espouse a hallmark American trait — optimism

Immigrants to the U.S. face extensive challenges, but they still report high levels of optimism about their futures and trust in American institutions, a comprehensive survey has found.
A house coming together brick by brick.

We need immigrants more than ever. They keep hope in this country alive

The doom and gloom that many Americans offer up on social media and in politics betrays something fundamental about this country. These days, it’s immigrants who keep hope alive.
A green flat with a rainbow of stars. The last star is a question mark.

How do your views about the U.S. compare to what immigrants told us? Take this quiz to find out

We asked thousands of immigrants about their experiences and lives in this country. How would you answer those same questions?
Apartment complex constructed from cardboard and paper.

Ten languages, thousands of phone calls: Accurately polling immigrants posed unprecedented challenges

Carrying out the KFF/L.A. Times survey of immigrants required work far beyond the normal survey, but the result provides a unique source of information about America’s immigrant population.
A maze of flags and houses leads to groceries.

Receiving food stamps won’t kill your green card chances. How ‘public charge’ works

Many immigrants are confused about what benefits and aid programs they can receive without being designated a public charge. Here are the facts.
Many hands reaching for money in a wallet.

Immigration scams are rampant. Here’s how to avoid getting taken

For several years, Oswaldo Rafael Cabrera touted his services as an immigration attorney in advertisements, social media posts and interviews with Spanish-language news outlets.

What our survey of immigrants found

How the Times/KFF poll of immigrants was conducted

Project credits

Reporters: Brittny Mejia, Jeong Park, Jack Herrera, Tyrone Beason, Gustavo Arellano, Karen Garcia, Jon Healey
Art Direction: Joy Park
Design: Joy Park, Alex Tatusian
Illustration Art Direction: Patrick Hruby
Illustrations: Patrick Hruby, Ana Serrano, Marisol Ortega
Motion design: Jess Hutchison
Photographers: Irfan Khan, Dania Maxwell, Brittainy Newman
Photo Editor: Keith Bedford
Graphics: Hanna Sender, Abhinanda Bhattacharyya, Vanessa Martinez, George LeVines
Audience engagement: Samantha Melbourneweaver
Video: J.R. Lizzaraga
Spanish translation: Maria Antonieta Gutierrez
Editor: David Lauter
Additional editing: Matt Ballinger
Additional digital help: Beto Alvarez, Clint Fisher
