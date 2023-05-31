Gisselle Medina is a summer 2023 Metro desk intern at the Los Angeles Times. They are a proud Latino and queer individual who was born in L.A., raised in Fresno and has found a home in Berkeley. They received their bachelor’s degree in English from UC Berkeley in 2022 and will graduate with a master’s degree from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2024. Their work has been published in the Daily Californian, Greater Good Science Center, the Oaklandside, the Frisc and much more. They are a 2023 White House Correspondent Assn. scholarship recipient and will be part of both NAHJ and NLGJA’s 2024 student projects. Medina is passionate about carving slices in the “stories of the moment” through timely, in-depth reporting that provides context and centers people who are presented multidimensionally.