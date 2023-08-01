13 events where Swifties can celebrate the Eras tour around L.A.
Taylor Swift’s record-smashing Eras tour is poised to make landfall in L.A. on Aug. 3.
To celebrate, locations around Los Angeles will host themed events, including pre-parties where you listen to tracks from her 44-song setlist, dance raves, photo opportunities and friendship bracelet swaps with fellow Swifties.
Here are 13 suggestions for people who couldn’t snag Swift tickets — or just want to soak in the Swift vibes. Are you ready for it?
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1
1. Eras Experience - A Pop-Up Photo Studio Inspired by Taylor Swift
When: Aug. 1 to 12
Where: Boxie Studio, 1500 S Los Angeles St., Los Angeles
Price: $25
This pop-up selfie studio in downtown Los Angeles has set up 10 intentionally-designed spaces to represent each of Taylor Swift’s eras: “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.” The goal is to transport fans into Swift’s musical worlds and let them recreate the singer’s memorable moments. A ticket provides a 45-minute experience and a laminated photo to take home, while supplies last.
2. 13 Days of Cici’s Cafe (Taylor’s Version)
When: Aug. 1 to 13
Where: Cici’s Cafe, 18912 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Price: Special menu entrees from $18 to $30
The San Fernando Valley cafe specializing in homemade treats is introducing 13 brand new dishes this week that bring Taylor Swift’s lyrics to life, including “Lavender Haze” pancakes, “Gold Rush” waffles and “Love Story” crepes. The cafe will be donating 13% of sales from these special menu items to a cat shelter in honor of Swift’s love for cats.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
2. Taylor Swift Bracelet Making & Listening Party
When: Aug. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Truly LA, 216 S Alameda St., Los Angeles
Price: Free
Everyone is welcome to make and swap friendship bracelets at Truly LA, situated in the Arts District. You’ll also be able to listen to the complete Swift collection (Taylor’s Version, of course) and enjoy food and drink specials inspired by the tour. And keep an eye out for surprise giveaways throughout the night — there might just be 13 of them to make your wildest dreams come true.
Thursday, Aug. 3
3. Taylor Swift Era’s Tour Pre-Party
When: Aug. 3, 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Shade Hotel’s VIP courtyard, 1221 N Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach
Price: Free, no reservations needed
Did someone say pre-party before Taylor Swift’s first night in L.A.? Come to the Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, dressed in your favorite Era outfits. Enjoy a Lavender Haze cocktail and happy hour bites while dancing to songs from the Eras setlist.
Friday, Aug. 4
4. BEJEWELED: A Taylor Swift Tribute Show
When: Aug. 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Sorry Not Sorry, 11520 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Price: Free, but reservations recommended to guarantee seating at the 18+ show
Join fans at Sorry Not Sorry, a rosé wine and cocktail beer garden and restaurant, for a magical evening of Swift-themed burlesque. Expect raffle prizes, delightful cocktails, delicious food, friendship bracelets and more.
5. Taylor Rave: The Taylor Swift After Party
When: Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m. to Aug. 5, 2 a.m.
Where: Boardners by La Belle, 1652 N Cherokee Ave., Los Angeles
Price: $15 to $20
Club Decades is hosting “Taylor Rave” Friday night at Boardner’s, the historic Hollywood dance club known for its theme nights (like ’80s Blue Mondays and goth Wenzday’s Party). Swifties can dance the night away to Taylor Swift and other 2000s hits in the main room.
Saturday, Aug. 5
6. TAY-RAOKE Night in Hawthorne
When: Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Ale Works, 12918 Cerise Ave., Hawthorne
Price: Free, beers range from $3 to $9
Just south of SoFi in Hawthorne, Swifties can karaoke to all of Taylor’s best hits at the L.A. Ale Works brewery and tasting room. BackToTheBurger will be selling their all-beef smashburgers.
Sing away the afternoon and distract yourself with the Dodgers and Padres game afterward over some Mussels & Pearls seafood for National Oyster Day.
Tues, Aug. 8
7. Power Radio Nation’s Taylor Swift Tailgate Party
When: Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: In a to-be-announced parking lot near the stadium
Price: $15, does not include cost of parking. Children 5 and under are free.
The tailgate party in Inglewood hosted by Power Radio Nation is a chance for fans to mingle before the concert. It will take place in a parking lot near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. There will be Taylor Swift backdrops for photos and access to licensed Taylor Swift merchandise, as well as food, drinks, live games and giveaways.
8. Cruel Summer Beach Bash
When: Aug. 8, 1 to 5 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Beach, 2701 Barnard Way Tower, Santa Monica
Price: $35 to $70, registration includes a friendship bracelet, food, non-alcoholic beverages and entertainment
Swifties are taking over the Santa Monica beach, which will be transformed into a Swiftie lounge for the day as fans gather for tarot card readings, games, contests and giveaways. They can also trade bracelets, dance and sing along with Swift’s hits.
More ideas for celebrating Taylor-mania
Visit the L.A. locations where her music videos were filmed
9. The Orpheum Theater
Where: 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles
Directed by Declan Whitebloom, the “Mean” video off the “Speak Now” album was shot over two days at the Orpheum Theatre. The video features Swift in various sketches from different time periods. If you have time to see a show, some of the acts playing while Swift is in town include KARD, Natalia Jiménez, Safe House and Jinkx Monsoon.
10. Point Dume State Beach
Where: The intersection of Cliffside Dr. and Birdview Ave. in Malibu
“22,” from “Red,” was filmed at Point Dume State Beach, and Los Angeles in the summer is a good time for sunbathing — as Swift and her friends do in the video — but also swimming, surfing, scuba-diving or whale-watching. There’s a nature preserve trail for hiking and great views as well.
11. Millennium Biltmore Hotel
Where: 506 S Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Directed by Joseph Kahn, the “Delicate” video is about Swift’s discomfort with fame. It’s a fantasy of what she’d be able to do if she was invisible and free from all the attention. Other locations in the video include the 7th Street/Metro Center station, the Los Angeles Theatre and the Golden Gopher bar.
Grab some Southern food near So-Fi Stadium as a tribute to Nashville, where Swift began her career
12. Sweet Red Peach
Where: 1035 S Prairie Ave. #2, Inglewood
Sweet Red Peach is a family-owned bakery specializing in Southern goods, such as sweet potato pie and red velvet cupcakes.
13. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles
Where: 621 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
A soul food chain that began in Hollywood, it’s famous for its chicken and waffles and offers sides like mixed greens, cornbread and red beans.
