13 events where Swifties can celebrate the Eras tour around L.A.

There are a lot of T-Swift events going on at the moment.

Taylor Swift’s record-smashing Eras tour is poised to make landfall in L.A. on Aug. 3.

To celebrate, locations around Los Angeles will host themed events, including pre-parties where you listen to tracks from her 44-song setlist, dance raves, photo opportunities and friendship bracelet swaps with fellow Swifties.

Here are 13 suggestions for people who couldn’t snag Swift tickets — or just want to soak in the Swift vibes. Are you ready for it?

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 1

1. Eras Experience - A Pop-Up Photo Studio Inspired by Taylor Swift

When: Aug. 1 to 12

Where: Boxie Studio, 1500 S Los Angeles St., Los Angeles

Price: $25

This pop-up selfie studio in downtown Los Angeles has set up 10 intentionally-designed spaces to represent each of Taylor Swift’s eras: “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” “Reputation,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and “Midnights.” The goal is to transport fans into Swift’s musical worlds and let them recreate the singer’s memorable moments. A ticket provides a 45-minute experience and a laminated photo to take home, while supplies last.

2. 13 Days of Cici’s Cafe (Taylor’s Version)

When: Aug. 1 to 13

Where: Cici’s Cafe, 18912 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana

Price: Special menu entrees from $18 to $30

The San Fernando Valley cafe specializing in homemade treats is introducing 13 brand new dishes this week that bring Taylor Swift’s lyrics to life, including “Lavender Haze” pancakes, “Gold Rush” waffles and “Love Story” crepes. The cafe will be donating 13% of sales from these special menu items to a cat shelter in honor of Swift’s love for cats.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

2. Taylor Swift Bracelet Making & Listening Party

When: Aug. 2, 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Truly LA, 216 S Alameda St., Los Angeles

Price: Free

Everyone is welcome to make and swap friendship bracelets at Truly LA, situated in the Arts District. You’ll also be able to listen to the complete Swift collection (Taylor’s Version, of course) and enjoy food and drink specials inspired by the tour. And keep an eye out for surprise giveaways throughout the night — there might just be 13 of them to make your wildest dreams come true.

Thursday, Aug. 3

3. Taylor Swift Era’s Tour Pre-Party

When: Aug. 3, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Shade Hotel’s VIP courtyard, 1221 N Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach

Price: Free, no reservations needed

Did someone say pre-party before Taylor Swift’s first night in L.A.? Come to the Shade Hotel in Manhattan Beach, dressed in your favorite Era outfits. Enjoy a Lavender Haze cocktail and happy hour bites while dancing to songs from the Eras setlist.

Friday, Aug. 4

4. BEJEWELED: A Taylor Swift Tribute Show

When: Aug. 4, 9 p.m.

Where: Sorry Not Sorry, 11520 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Price: Free, but reservations recommended to guarantee seating at the 18+ show

Join fans at Sorry Not Sorry, a rosé wine and cocktail beer garden and restaurant, for a magical evening of Swift-themed burlesque. Expect raffle prizes, delightful cocktails, delicious food, friendship bracelets and more.

5. Taylor Rave: The Taylor Swift After Party

When: Aug. 4, 9:30 p.m. to Aug. 5, 2 a.m.

Where: Boardners by La Belle, 1652 N Cherokee Ave., Los Angeles

Price: $15 to $20

Club Decades is hosting “Taylor Rave” Friday night at Boardner’s, the historic Hollywood dance club known for its theme nights (like ’80s Blue Mondays and goth Wenzday’s Party). Swifties can dance the night away to Taylor Swift and other 2000s hits in the main room.

Saturday, Aug. 5

6. TAY-RAOKE Night in Hawthorne

When: Aug. 5, 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles Ale Works, 12918 Cerise Ave., Hawthorne

Price: Free, beers range from $3 to $9

Just south of SoFi in Hawthorne, Swifties can karaoke to all of Taylor’s best hits at the L.A. Ale Works brewery and tasting room. BackToTheBurger will be selling their all-beef smashburgers.

Sing away the afternoon and distract yourself with the Dodgers and Padres game afterward over some Mussels & Pearls seafood for National Oyster Day.

Tues, Aug. 8

7. Power Radio Nation’s Taylor Swift Tailgate Party

When: Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: In a to-be-announced parking lot near the stadium

Price: $15, does not include cost of parking. Children 5 and under are free.

The tailgate party in Inglewood hosted by Power Radio Nation is a chance for fans to mingle before the concert. It will take place in a parking lot near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. There will be Taylor Swift backdrops for photos and access to licensed Taylor Swift merchandise, as well as food, drinks, live games and giveaways.

8. Cruel Summer Beach Bash

When: Aug. 8, 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Santa Monica Beach, 2701 Barnard Way Tower, Santa Monica

Price: $35 to $70, registration includes a friendship bracelet, food, non-alcoholic beverages and entertainment

Swifties are taking over the Santa Monica beach, which will be transformed into a Swiftie lounge for the day as fans gather for tarot card readings, games, contests and giveaways. They can also trade bracelets, dance and sing along with Swift’s hits.

More ideas for celebrating Taylor-mania

Visit the L.A. locations where her music videos were filmed

9. The Orpheum Theater

Where: 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Directed by Declan Whitebloom, the “Mean” video off the “Speak Now” album was shot over two days at the Orpheum Theatre. The video features Swift in various sketches from different time periods. If you have time to see a show, some of the acts playing while Swift is in town include KARD, Natalia Jiménez, Safe House and Jinkx Monsoon.

10. Point Dume State Beach

Where: The intersection of Cliffside Dr. and Birdview Ave. in Malibu

“22,” from “Red,” was filmed at Point Dume State Beach, and Los Angeles in the summer is a good time for sunbathing — as Swift and her friends do in the video — but also swimming, surfing, scuba-diving or whale-watching. There’s a nature preserve trail for hiking and great views as well.

11. Millennium Biltmore Hotel

Where: 506 S Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the “Delicate” video is about Swift’s discomfort with fame. It’s a fantasy of what she’d be able to do if she was invisible and free from all the attention. Other locations in the video include the 7th Street/Metro Center station, the Los Angeles Theatre and the Golden Gopher bar.

Grab some Southern food near So-Fi Stadium as a tribute to Nashville, where Swift began her career

12. Sweet Red Peach

Where: 1035 S Prairie Ave. #2, Inglewood

Sweet Red Peach is a family-owned bakery specializing in Southern goods, such as sweet potato pie and red velvet cupcakes.

13. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

Where: 621 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

A soul food chain that began in Hollywood, it’s famous for its chicken and waffles and offers sides like mixed greens, cornbread and red beans.