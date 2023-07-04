Visiting L.A. during the hotel workers’ strike? Here’s what you need to know

Striking workers from Unite Here Local 11 carry picket signs in front of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

If you’re planning to visit Los Angeles anytime soon, the widespread news coverage of the hotel workers’ strike may have left you wondering whether you have to make new reservations — or pick a different city.

In truth, there are plenty of hotels not involved in the labor dispute, and even the ones that are embroiled in it remain open. The walkout is affecting tourists and business travelers in less obvious ways, from the noise of the picket lines to the possible loss of some amenities.

As of Monday morning, 18 of the 44 hotels in the coalition negotiating with Unite Here Local 11 were hit with walkouts, and union officials said they expected the number to grow. It’s not clear how long the strike will last, nor whether the walkouts will be intermittent or sustained until a new deal is reached.

The negotiations cover the pay and benefits for some 15,000 cooks, maids, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front-desk agents at hotels large and small in Los Angeles and Orange counties, ranging from boutiques to familiar brand names to luxury destinations.

Here is a list of the hotels where workers had walked out as of Monday afternoon, arranged by geography:

Downtown

Santa Monica

Westwood

Universal City

Dana Point

The union says that its members have also authorized strikes at hotels in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, West Hollywood, San Pedro, Long Beach, Anaheim and Irvine. The brands affected — many of them under common corporate ownership — include Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, DoubleTree, Sheraton, Four Seasons, W, Loews, Fairfield, Holiday Inn, Westin and Hampton Inn.

What this means for visitors

The union says that the number of workers authorized to strike is the largest in U.S. history. So far, however, the walkouts have reached only a fraction of the city’s 100,000 hotel rooms. The hotel coalition negotiating with Unite Here estimates that some 15,000 rooms are covered by the contract talks.

Individual hotels contacted by The Times declined to comment on how the walkout impacts their services. Peter Hillan, a spokesman for the Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles, said he couldn’t speak for any specific venue either, but he said that the larger chains typically bring in middle managers and nonunion workers from other properties to fill in the gaps left by striking workers.

The “core functions” of the hotel, such as safety and housekeeping, will be preserved, Hillan said. Some of the less essential amenities, such as the full range of food and beverage services, may not be available during the walkout, however, he said.

In addition, guests “may be subject to a picket and the noise and drama that comes with that,” he said, but added, “Hotels have provided the type of security and access that prevents the drama from outside from becoming drama inside.”

If you’re eager to avoid the protests or steer clear of the picket lines, there are plenty of options. The hotel occupancy rate in May was 72% in Los Angeles County, Hillan said — higher than it was pre-pandemic, but not stratospheric.

If you already have reservations, you can contact your hotel to see if it is the site of walkouts and if so, whether services have been curtailed, if any. You should also find out whether you’d have to pay a cancellation fee if you decide to go elsewhere; Hillan said that in the past, hotels have been willing to discuss a waiver in extraordinary circumstances.

To find an alternative, websites such as Booking.com, Kayak, and Hotels.com allow you to search for a hotel by neighborhood (among many other specifications). All three show you nearby L.A. landmarks to help you orient your search.

Want to avoid the trouble of finding a hotel not affected by the strike? Use a vacation rental service such as Airbnb or VRBO to find alternative accommodations.

Times staff writer Suhauna Hussain contributed to this report.