Visiting L.A. during the hotel workers’ strike? Here’s what you need to know

Striking workers from Unite Here Local 11 carry picket signs in front of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
Striking workers from Unite Here Local 11 carry picket signs in front of the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Gisselle Medina
Emma FoxJon Healey
If you’re planning to visit Los Angeles anytime soon, the widespread news coverage of the hotel workers’ strike may have left you wondering whether you have to make new reservations — or pick a different city.

In truth, there are plenty of hotels not involved in the labor dispute, and even the ones that are embroiled in it remain open. The walkout is affecting tourists and business travelers in less obvious ways, from the noise of the picket lines to the possible loss of some amenities.

As of Monday morning, 18 of the 44 hotels in the coalition negotiating with Unite Here Local 11 were hit with walkouts, and union officials said they expected the number to grow. It’s not clear how long the strike will last, nor whether the walkouts will be intermittent or sustained until a new deal is reached.

The negotiations cover the pay and benefits for some 15,000 cooks, maids, dishwashers, servers, bellmen and front-desk agents at hotels large and small in Los Angeles and Orange counties, ranging from boutiques to familiar brand names to luxury destinations.

Thousands of hotel workers across Southern California walk off the job

With hotels packed for the holiday weekend and the Anime Expo in full swing, a massive strike gets underway in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Here is a list of the hotels where workers had walked out as of Monday afternoon, arranged by geography:

Downtown

Santa Monica

Westwood

Universal City

Dana Point

The union says that its members have also authorized strikes at hotels in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Pasadena, Hollywood, West Hollywood, San Pedro, Long Beach, Anaheim and Irvine. The brands affected — many of them under common corporate ownership — include Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, DoubleTree, Sheraton, Four Seasons, W, Loews, Fairfield, Holiday Inn, Westin and Hampton Inn.

What this means for visitors

The union says that the number of workers authorized to strike is the largest in U.S. history. So far, however, the walkouts have reached only a fraction of the city’s 100,000 hotel rooms. The hotel coalition negotiating with Unite Here estimates that some 15,000 rooms are covered by the contract talks.

Individual hotels contacted by The Times declined to comment on how the walkout impacts their services. Peter Hillan, a spokesman for the Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles, said he couldn’t speak for any specific venue either, but he said that the larger chains typically bring in middle managers and nonunion workers from other properties to fill in the gaps left by striking workers.

Staff cuts, long commutes, rising costs: Hotel workers say they simply can’t keep up

Clocking in for picketing that began as early as 6 a.m., hotel workers expressed determination — as well as nerves.

The “core functions” of the hotel, such as safety and housekeeping, will be preserved, Hillan said. Some of the less essential amenities, such as the full range of food and beverage services, may not be available during the walkout, however, he said.

In addition, guests “may be subject to a picket and the noise and drama that comes with that,” he said, but added, “Hotels have provided the type of security and access that prevents the drama from outside from becoming drama inside.”

If you’re eager to avoid the protests or steer clear of the picket lines, there are plenty of options. The hotel occupancy rate in May was 72% in Los Angeles County, Hillan said — higher than it was pre-pandemic, but not stratospheric.

If you already have reservations, you can contact your hotel to see if it is the site of walkouts and if so, whether services have been curtailed, if any. You should also find out whether you’d have to pay a cancellation fee if you decide to go elsewhere; Hillan said that in the past, hotels have been willing to discuss a waiver in extraordinary circumstances.

To find an alternative, websites such as Booking.com, Kayak, and Hotels.com allow you to search for a hotel by neighborhood (among many other specifications). All three show you nearby L.A. landmarks to help you orient your search.

Want to avoid the trouble of finding a hotel not affected by the strike? Use a vacation rental service such as Airbnb or VRBO to find alternative accommodations.

Times staff writer Suhauna Hussain contributed to this report.

About The Times Utility Journalism Team

This article is from The Times’ Utility Journalism Team. Our mission is to be essential to the lives of Southern Californians by publishing information that solves problems, answers questions and helps with decision making. We serve audiences in and around Los Angeles — including current Times subscribers and diverse communities that haven’t historically had their needs met by our coverage.

How can we be useful to you and your community? Email utility (at) latimes.com or one of our journalists: Matt Ballinger, Jon Healey, Ada Tseng, Jessica Roy and Karen Garcia.

Gisselle Medina

Gisselle Medina is a summer 2023 Metro desk intern at the Los Angeles Times. They are a proud Latino and queer individual who was born in L.A., raised in Fresno and has found a home in Berkeley. They received their bachelor’s degree in English from UC Berkeley in 2022 and will graduate with a master’s degree from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2024. Their work has been published in the Daily Californian, Greater Good Science Center, the Oaklandside, the Frisc and much more. They are a 2023 White House Correspondent Assn. scholarship recipient and will be part of both NAHJ and NLGJA’s 2024 student projects. Medina is passionate about carving slices in the “stories of the moment” through timely, in-depth reporting that provides context and centers people who are presented multidimensionally.

Emma Fox

Emma Fox is a 2023 summer intern on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. A student at Loyola Marymount University, she majors in journalism with a Chicano/Latino studies minor and was the arts and culture editor at the on-campus publication, the Lion. Fox is the president of her school’s chapters of the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists and previously was an intern for the San Diego Voice and Viewpoint.

Jon Healey

Jon Healey is currently senior editor on the Utility Journalism team, which tries to help readers solve problems, answer questions and make big decisions about life in and around Los Angeles. He was an opinion writer and editor for The Times from mid-2005 until August 2021, and reported on technology news from 2000 to mid-2005.

