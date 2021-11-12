Ian F. Blair is the editor in chief of Image, the Los Angeles Times’ style, culture and fashion magazine. Before joining The Times in 2020, he was the deputy managing editor of Bleacher Report’s B/R Mag, its longform, premium storytelling platform. Before Bleacher Report, he was an editor and producer at the New Yorker. Prior to that, he was an assistant editor at Salon. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, the Nation, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Ssense, HyperAllergic, Guernica and Ebony, among other publications.