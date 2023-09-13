We love a person in a Dickies uniform

Vanessa Mendez, left, wears Pristine corset, Dickies x PaisaBoys shorts, Pleaser heels; Willy Choi wears Prada shirt, Dries Van Noten tank, Dickies with custom details by Space City Vintage & Dunrite Leatherworks, Toga shoes.

This story is part of Image issue 21, “Image Makers,” our third annual celebration of the homegrown fashion luminaries who are designing a global fashion future built from the L.A. that was. Read the whole issue here.

The crease is a line the memory doesn’t forget. At first sight, it announces its presence, demands you recognize its existence. It pulls you in, wants you to know it took some work to get here. It’s a mark of a deliberation and execution. The crease was created with intention. Passivity is for wrinkles and for the wrinkle-adjacent — it’s for whatever is pulled out and given those few “Olé” shakes before being stashed in a drawer (or, more tellingly, worn). Not so for the crease. It’s unforgettable.

Creases on Dickies, L.A.’s favorite regalia, are about putting one’s personal touch on something. Like all classic uniforms, Dickies are a blank canvas waiting to be transformed through a creative act. The painter has his paintbrush. The homie has his iron, his belt, his shoes and socks. Real ones know: a uniform doesn’t need to be so uniform. It beckons you to freak it.

L.A.’s iconography is littered with examples of exemplary Dickies permutations. Sweetpea and Rodney in “Baby Boy.” Smokey in “Friday.” The gangsters in “Tales from the Hood.” In the movies, Dickies become synonymous with a character’s personality. The look becomes elevated the moment they appear onscreen. Dickies adjust to the sensibility of the wearer. The person rocking them always looks comfortable, no matter the size. Someone might be swimming in a pair, but the Dickies outfit somehow always looks fitted.

Dickies are malleable. All it takes is a little vision and creative license. Which is why, in this photo essay, artist Sam Muller and designer/stylist Keyla Marquez decided to see what Dickies might look like with a little high-fashion makeover. Marquez, our fashion director at large who founded Lujo Depot in 2022, took care of the customizations. Muller brought his unique eye — much of his work is skate photography — to the project. The Dickies uniform has always been a point of departure. An opportunity to make a mark. — The editors

Mendez wears Nana Jacqueline top, Miu Miu red bra, Dickies pants, Balenciaga boots.

Choi wears Hanes black slingshot, Dickies with custom details by Sharky Edwards, vintage belt and boots.

Mendez wears Pristine corset, Dickies x PaisaBoys shorts, Pleaser heels.

Mendez wears Vintage belt used as a top, Dickies with custom details by Keyla Marquez, Pleaser heels.

Choi wears Hanes white slingshot, Dickies with custom details by Keyla Marquez, New Rock boots with custom details by Keyla Marquez.

Mendez wears a Junya Watanabe choker.

Models: Vanessa Mendez, Willy Choi

Makeup: Leslie Castillo

Hair: Jocelyn Vega

Location: Issue Photo Studio