Jim Cooke is a senior deputy design director at the Los Angeles Times. He works with the design director and creative director to build the Art Department team’s digital skills while elevating our design and brand expression across platforms.

Previously, Cooke built Gizmodo/Gawker Media’s editorial art department from the ground up, creating a distinct and dynamic visual language that worked seamlessly across a network of sites including Gizmodo and Jezebel. He has been a freelance illustrator and brand designer for Slate, Defector, Substack, Vice, Postlight, ProPublica and several others. His most recent role was art director at the New York Times Book Review, where he commissioned and directed thought-provoking illustrations and covers. His work has regularly garnered recognition from the Society of Illustrators NYC Annual Show.

Cooke is a Rhode Island and New York City native.