Company Town

Who’s on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out

Here’s a breakdown of who is and isn’t walking the picket line.

An illustration of a protest sign made by a movie clapper with "Who's on strike?" written on it.
An illustration of a protest sign made by a movie clapper with "Who's on strike?" written on it.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
Hollywood has ground to a halt with actors and writers striking simultaneously for the first time in more than 60 years. But if you’ve ever sat through the closing credits, you’ll know that it takes more than acting and a screenplay to make a movie.

Tens of thousands of directors, camera operators, lighting designers and others represented by an array of different unions aren’t on strike. They can only watch and wait as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America members press to improve working conditions and the division of profits in an industry upended by streaming.

Here’s a glimpse at who is and isn’t on the picket line.

legend indicating a red sign for on strike and asterisk for IATSE

(Jess Hutchison / Los Angeles Times)

Workers on strike

SAG-AFTRA (160,000 members):
Actors
Voice-over actors
Background performers
Singers
Dancers
Stunt performers
Stunt coordinators
Motion-capture artists
Pilots

Writers Guild of America (20,000 members):
Screenwriters
TV writers
Comedy variety writers
Game show writers
Daytime drama writers

Workers not on strike

Directors Guild of America (19,000 members):
Directors
Assistant directors
Unit directors
Associate directors
Unit production managers
Stage managers

International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (45,000-50,000 members):
Directors of photography
Production designers
Editors
Animators
Computer artists
Costume designers
Art directors
Lighting designers
Set designers
Sound designers
Set decorators
Propmasters
Camera operators
Costumers
Unit publicists
Script supervisors
Continuity coordinators
Accountants
Makeup artists
Hair stylists
Boom operators
Foley artists
Music editors
Grips
Greensmen
Construction coordinators
Set painters
Rigging technicians

Teamsters (6,500 members):
Drivers
Location managers
Casting directors
Animal trainers
Wranglers
Dispatchers
Chef drivers
Warehouse workers

Non-union:
Producers
Production assistants
Music supervisors
Visual effects supervisors and technicians

Story credits

Reporting by David Wharton
Art direction and animation by Jim Cooke and Jess Hutchison
Edited by Ben Muessig
Additional contributions by Ryan Faughnder
Company Town
David Wharton

David Wharton has filled an array of roles – covering the courts, entertainment, sports and the second Persian Gulf War – since starting as a Los Angeles Times intern in 1982. His work has been honored by organizations such as the Society for Features Journalism and Associated Press Sports Editors and has been anthologized in “Best American Sports Writing.” He has also been nominated for an Emmy and has written two books, including “Conquest,” an inside look at USC football during the Pete Carroll era.

