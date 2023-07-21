Who’s on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out

Hollywood has ground to a halt with actors and writers striking simultaneously for the first time in more than 60 years. But if you’ve ever sat through the closing credits, you’ll know that it takes more than acting and a screenplay to make a movie.
Tens of thousands of directors, camera operators, lighting designers and others represented by an array of different unions aren’t on strike. They can only watch and wait as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America members press to improve working conditions and the division of profits in an industry upended by streaming.
Here’s a glimpse at who is and isn’t on the picket line.
‘A lot of blood in the water.’ Why actors’ and writers’ strikes are a big blow to Hollywood studios
As SAG-AFTRA members join writers on picket lines, the fallout will disrupt Hollywood film and TV productions worldwide. ‘There’s going to be blood in the water,’ said one analyst. ‘This will not end well.’
Workers on strike
SAG-AFTRA (160,000 members):
Actors
Voice-over actors
Background performers
Singers
Dancers
Stunt performers
Stunt coordinators
Motion-capture artists
Pilots
Writers Guild of America (20,000 members):
Screenwriters
TV writers
Comedy variety writers
Game show writers
Daytime drama writers
Column: The studios thought they could handle a strike. They might end up sparking a revolution
With writers and actors on strike, the studios have a full-blown labor revolt on their hands — and they have no one but themselves to blame.
Workers not on strike
Directors Guild of America (19,000 members):
Directors
Assistant directors
Unit directors
Associate directors
Unit production managers
Stage managers
International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (45,000-50,000 members):
Directors of photography
Production designers
Editors
Animators
Computer artists
Costume designers
Art directors
Lighting designers
Set designers
Sound designers
Set decorators
Propmasters
Camera operators
Costumers
Unit publicists
Script supervisors
Continuity coordinators
Accountants
Makeup artists
Hair stylists
Boom operators
Foley artists
Music editors
Grips
Greensmen
Construction coordinators
Set painters
Rigging technicians
Teamsters (6,500 members):
Drivers
Location managers
Casting directors
Animal trainers
Wranglers
Dispatchers
Chef drivers
Warehouse workers
Non-union:
Producers
Production assistants
Music supervisors
Visual effects supervisors and technicians
Story credits
Art direction and animation by Jim Cooke and Jess Hutchison
Edited by Ben Muessig
Additional contributions by Ryan Faughnder
