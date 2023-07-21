Who’s on strike in Hollywood? Roll the credits and find out

Hollywood has ground to a halt with actors and writers striking simultaneously for the first time in more than 60 years. But if you’ve ever sat through the closing credits, you’ll know that it takes more than acting and a screenplay to make a movie.

Tens of thousands of directors, camera operators, lighting designers and others represented by an array of different unions aren’t on strike. They can only watch and wait as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America members press to improve working conditions and the division of profits in an industry upended by streaming.

Here’s a glimpse at who is and isn’t on the picket line.

(Jess Hutchison / Los Angeles Times)

Workers on strike

SAG-AFTRA (160,000 members):

Actors

Voice-over actors

Background performers

Singers

Dancers

Stunt performers

Stunt coordinators

Motion-capture artists

Pilots

Writers Guild of America (20,000 members):

Screenwriters

TV writers

Comedy variety writers

Game show writers

Daytime drama writers

Workers not on strike

Directors Guild of America (19,000 members):

Directors

Assistant directors

Unit directors

Associate directors

Unit production managers

Stage managers

International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (45,000-50,000 members):

Directors of photography

Production designers

Editors

Animators

Computer artists

Costume designers

Art directors

Lighting designers

Set designers

Sound designers

Set decorators

Propmasters

Camera operators

Costumers

Unit publicists

Script supervisors

Continuity coordinators

Accountants

Makeup artists

Hair stylists

Boom operators

Foley artists

Music editors

Grips

Greensmen

Construction coordinators

Set painters

Rigging technicians

Teamsters (6,500 members):

Drivers

Location managers

Casting directors

Animal trainers

Wranglers

Dispatchers

Chef drivers

Warehouse workers

Non-union:

Producers

Production assistants

Music supervisors

Visual effects supervisors and technicians