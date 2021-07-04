After what 2020 put them through, Californians tell us how Fourth of July has taken on new meaning

The Times interviewed 10 Southern Californians about what the Fourth of July means to them this year, after the hell year that was 2020.

A taco truck owner feels free because he became a U.S. citizen. An activist dwells on who is not free — Black and brown Americans. A doctor mourns the lives lost to COVID-19. A single mom who was just laid off looks forward to a few days of relaxation.

All who were interviewed appreciate the freedom that they have but also understand it’s ever-tenuous as the pandemic continues.

Times photographer Jay L. Clendenin created portraits of these Californians using black-and-white large-format film, and staff writer Alejandra Reyes-Velarde and photo editor Keith Bedford contributed reporting. See Gustavo Arellano’s column here.

