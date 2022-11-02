Kenya Romero is an audience engagement editor and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. An East Los Angeles native, she is a graduate of Cal State L.A., where she studied television, film and media, with an emphasis in journalism. Before joining The Times, she was a digital producer at the Southern California News Group, where she handled 11 branded social media accounts and covered live entertainment events. Prior to that, she was a digital strategy intern at the Cedars-Sinai newsroom and worked as a social media coordinator at the news outlet Entertainment Scoop. She got her start in journalism working as a community news reporter at the University Times, Cal State L.A.’s newspaper, where she reported on underrepresented communities. Outside of the newsroom, Romero enjoys singing, playing the piano, creating content and reading a good book.