Today’s Headlines: Trump indicted in alleged hush-money scheme, becoming first former U.S. president in history to be prosecuted

Former President Trump’s indictment marks the first time that a U.S. president has been prosecuted on criminal charges.

Former President Trump indicted in alleged hush-money scheme

Former President Trump has been indicted in New York City on charges related to a $130,000 payment made by his former attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign, money allegedly paid to prevent the actor from publicly saying she had an affair with Trump.

The unprecedented indictment marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been criminally prosecuted. It comes as Trump is facing separate investigations into his alleged involvement in 2020 election interference by his supporters and into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, along with his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Ridley-Thomas is convicted in his bribery case

Mark Ridley-Thomas, one of Los Angeles County’s most prominent politicians, was found guilty of federal corruption charges related to special benefits his son received at USC.

The verdict marks a devastating fall for a man who for more than 30 years was a power broker in L.A. politics and a vocal advocate for civil rights and racial justice.

Ridley-Thomas, 68, now faces the possibility of years in federal prison and the permanent loss of his seat on the L.A. City Council, from which he has been suspended for the last 17 months.

L.A. County ends COVID-19 emergency

Los Angeles County has officially ended its COVID-19 emergency declaration, a milestone that comes as the region’s coronavirus case rate has fallen to its lowest level since summer 2021.

It’s perhaps fitting that the nation’s most populous county delayed lifting its local declaration — doing so a month after the state. L.A. County has consistently been one of the hardest-hit parts of California.

But L.A. County health officials, like their counterparts across California, say the local declaration has served its purpose and the region is now ready to enter into a new, promising phase.

L.A. County continued to lose population even as other areas rebounded

Los Angeles County was one of the hardest-hit by significant population drops that occurred in urban areas at the beginning of the pandemic. But while some other urban counties began to rebound in 2021-22 with rising population numbers, Los Angeles County continues to lose people, new data show.

L.A. County lost 90,704 people from July 2021 to July 2022, one of several big California counties to see population drops.

Demographic experts stressed the number reflects conditions when COVID-19 was still a major concern and that it is possible Los Angeles County could rebound when data from 2022-23 are released.

