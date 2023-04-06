Today’s Headlines: Parts of California face flood risk from snowmelt

A stretch of Garces Highway is flooded as the Tulare Lake Basin continues to fill with runoff from record rain and snow.

These parts of California face flood risk from snowmelt

After announcing the deepest snowpack in decades, state officials are warning that runoff from melting snow will send torrents of water rushing from the peaks of the Sierra Nevada to the foothills and valleys thousands of feet below.

Of particular concern is the Tulare Lake Basin and other areas of the Central Valley that have already seen storm flooding this year and remain in the path of snow runoff and releases from nearby dams. Major waterways such as the San Joaquin River, and tributaries, will see treacherous conditions as well.

Taiwan’s president meets with Kevin McCarthy in L.A.

In Southern California, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday in a show of the strength of relations between Taipei and Washington.

On the other side of the world, Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, was in China on his own symbolic sojourn, touting instead the historic ties between Taiwan and the mainland.

The simultaneous visits to rival superpowers by Taiwanese presidents past and present underscore the increasing precariousness of peace on the democratically ruled island, and the uncertain path to maintaining it as relations between China, the U.S. and Taiwan have grown strained.

As norovirus spreads in California, how can you protect yourself?

The highly contagious norovirus, sometimes referred to as the stomach flu, is on the rise in California, prompting state health officials to urge healthcare providers to step up disinfection efforts in a bid to check the spread.

The trouble with norovirus is it can be hard to get a handle on. It can linger on surfaces for weeks, setting the stage for spread in crowded or highly trafficked areas where people are not regularly washing their hands or are more susceptible to infection.

Many people aren’t aware that hand sanitizers do not work against norovirus. Because of this, health officials say it’s important to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help prevent transmission.

California COVID-19 health rules ease as its state of emergency ends

The steady unwinding of COVID-19 emergency declarations has ushered in a slate of changes to Los Angeles County’s pandemic guidance, including when to mask, quarantine or isolate, as well as the reporting of new infections and outbreaks.

The most significant — the easing of government-issued masking orders for patients and visitors in healthcare settings — took effect Monday in L.A. County. In other California counties, masking orders for doctors and nurses also have expired.

Read more: ”His family saved a girl from Nazis. That changed this Ukrainian refugee’s ‘destiny’” Marina Orlovetsky of Tarzana, hugs Alex Bogancha, an 18-year-old refugee from Ukraine, as he arrives at Tom Bradley International Terminal in January. Bogancha didn’t believe in destiny until he arrived in Los Angeles. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Walking all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day reminded us why we love Los Angeles. A group of friends walked all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day. Doing so reminded them of L.A. history and their own experiences on the winding street.

Nov. 11, 1918: Celebration of Armistice ending World War I by Company A, 353rd Reg. Infantry, 89th Division, at church steps which they reached at 11 a.m. in Stenay, Meuse, France. (National World War I Museum and Memorial)

On April 6, 1917, the United States formally declared war on Germany, entering the conflict in Europe. Britain, France, and Russia, who had been at war since the summer of 1914, welcomed the news that American forces and supplies would be used in the Allied war effort.

On Nov. 11, 1918, World War I ended. The fighting ended at 11 a.m. Paris time, “the eleventh hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.”

As many as 4.7 million Americans served in the military during World War I. About 116,000 Americans died and 204,000 were wounded.

Armistice Day became a national holiday in 1919. In 1954, Armistice Day was rededicated as Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.

