Marcos Franco is a reporting intern with the De Los team at the Los Angeles Times. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has lived throughout the San Fernando Valley, where he first began covering news at the Valley Star. His love for writing led him to journalism, eventually landing leadership roles in student media at his community college and university, Cal State L.A. He established a beat in Latino/a news working as a freelance reporter for Caló News and has also covered numerous stories on homelessness for student media. On his best days, he can be found celebrating a win at Dodger Stadium or listening to comedy podcasts while cooking.