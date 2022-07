Matt Pawlik writes about all things outdoors in Southern California and is taking over The Wild newsletter in July. An avid Angeleno, Pawlik spends his free time searching for natural respite in our busy city, especially with plentiful coast live oak, views of the downtown skyline and a banh mi sandwich. When he needs to escape L.A., you can find the mattitude camping under the stars in Joshua tree or backpacking through the Sierras.