19 exceptional San Diego hikes

In San Diego, there are plenty of opportunities to explore the intersection of nature and city life; a prime example starts at the region’s cultural hub: Balboa Park. Often described as the Smithsonian of the West, the 1,200-acre space hosts 16 museums, 17 gardens, plenty of hiking trails , a huge sports complex and, of course, the world famous San Diego Zoo. A San Diego native may never see it all.Head to the park’s northwestern corner and start at the Trees for Health Garden, where an interpretive trail informs about medicinal plants and offers views of the iconic El Prado and across Balboa Park. To find your first bridge, head west two blocks on Quince Street to one of the few remaining pedestrian wooden trestles in Southern California. The bridge is quite a sight and also provides vistas of great scenery, stretching from Maple Canyon below to Coronado and the Pacific. Quince Street ends at 1st Avenue; take a right here, followed by a left at Spruce Street to return to suburbia and your next bridge: the cables of the 375-foot Spruce Street Suspension Bridge (built in 1912), a wondrous surprise in the Bankers Hill neighborhood. The bridge sways slightly under your feet as you walk over the rugged canyon below. Spruce offers fantastic cityscape views, but the main attraction is certainly the concrete structure itself, which is great for photos at all angles.From here, we recommend heading back to Maple Canyon (trail entrance at Quince and 3rd Street) to hike the hidden canyon under the Quince Street Bridge and 1st Avenue Bridge (a.k.a. the People’s Bridge) down to its southern entrance at Maple Street. Take two quick lefts — at State Street and Laurel Street — and head east on Laurel, which takes you directly to El Prado and the Balboa Park entrance. Pass the prominent California Tower (yes, you can go up for a fee) and walk over Cabrillo Bridge, built in 1914 for the Panama-California Exposition as the state’s first multiple-arched cantilever bridge. You are now in the heart of Balboa Park. Take your time to explore the many museums and gardens (highly recommend the Japanese Friendship Garden and Desert Garden).Park along Balboa Drive, near the intersection with Quince Street; dog-friendly. Check out the garden trails then head west on Quince Street.