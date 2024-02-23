19 exceptional San Diego hikes

At more than 600,000 acres, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park represents a fifth of San Diego County and is the second largest state park in the country. In short, it’s huge. So where should first-time visitors go? Straight to the otherworldly trail known as the Slot.



Park in the dirt lot (arrive early to beat the crowds) and find the trailhead near the no dogs sign and head northeast. After a small incline, enjoy the sprawling badland views and make two lefts to head west into the ravine — you can actually continue east here on the West Butte trail all the way to Borrego Mountain (1,201 feet) if you seek additional adventure. As you descend into the siltstone trench, it feels like you are entering an alien planet. The nearly 50-foot siltstone canyon walls surrounding you become narrower and narrower, and you may have to remove your backpack to navigate some of the technical twists and turns. Rock slabs above you defy gravity, adding a picturesque frame to the experience and your photos. After about half a mile, the canyon walls expand as you are deposited into a wide wash dotted with desert shrubs. If you’re with kids, it might be a good idea to head back through the slot to your car. Otherwise, continue north to the next trail junction, an incredibly steep dirt road called the “Drop Off.” It’s hard to imagine 4x4s careening down it as you climb the impossibly steep grade, but the panoramic vistas are worth the workout as you rejoin the Borrego Mountain Wash Road. The relatively flat path takes you one mile back to the lot, with views of the slot canyon below and the sprawling desert valley throughout. On your next trip to Anza-Borrego, slot this hike in.



Park in the dirt lot at the Slot trailhead off Borrego Mountain Wash Road; no dogs allowed on the trail. Start on the Slot trail, heading east.