12 SoCal spots to see the Perseids meteor shower — which will be spectacular this year

When the sun goes down over the next several days, you’ll want to look up. Summer’s celestial blockbuster, the Perseids meteor shower, is back, gracing the night sky through about Sept. 1. Based on the American Meteor Society’s forecast, our planet will see the densest display on Aug. 12 and 13.

During the Perseids peak, you can witness up to 100 meteors per hour . Unlike last year, you won’t have to worry about the Sturgeon supermoon diminishing your view — it rose on Aug. 1. This time around, given the moon will be only 10% full, the display will be particularly luminous.

Named after the constellation from which they radiate, the Perseids are not stars but icy, rocky remnants of the comet Swift-Tuttle. You’ll have the best chance of seeing them under a dark sky, away from light pollution.