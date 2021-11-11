Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini is an art director and designer at the Los Angeles Times. She helps create visuals and layouts for print and digital in main news, California, Business, Op-Ed and Sports. Prior to joining The Times in February 2021, Amini was a designer at Gannett’s Phoenix Design Studio. In her 10 years there, she designed for dozens of publications from around the country including the Asbury Park Press, the Desert Sun and the Tennessean. Amini was a member of the studio’s diversity team, assisting designers and editors in navigating language and content. Amini attended the University of Arizona in Tucson and in 2011 was the sole designer in the New York Times Student Journalism Institute’s spring selection.