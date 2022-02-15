Advertisement
Rams

Need a poster for the Rams parade? Download our free sign

Poster that reads "Champs House"
(Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha Melbourneweaver
Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini
The Rams won a Super Bowl championship and it’s the first time they’ve done it in L.A.

The team, and thousands of its biggest fans, is celebrating the historic victory Wednesday with a parade in Exposition Park. If you’re heading out to the festivities, you’re going to need an item to signal your pride and we’ve got just the thing.

Click below to download a printable PDF of this extra special poster commemorating the Super Bowl champs. If you’re printing at home, make sure to choose the “scale to fit” or “fit” in print options for best results.

Download here.

Looking for more Rams merch? Visit Shop L.A. Times
where you can buy back issues of our Rams special sections and commemorative books, apparel and posters.

Rams
Samantha Melbourneweaver

Samantha Melbourneweaver is the assistant managing editor for audience at the Los Angeles Times where she oversees social media, off-platform content sharing, SEO, comment and community, and a team of audience engagement editors. Before coming to The Times in July 2018, Melbourneweaver worked at the Southern California News Group and the Arizona Republic. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley and the suburbs of Seattle and is a graduate of the Cronkite School at Arizona State University. Ask her about engagement metrics, sewing and #busselfies.

Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini

Parisa Hajizadeh-Amini is an art director at the Los Angeles Times.

