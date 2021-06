Sasha Hupka is an intern for the Los Angeles Times with the Washington, D.C., bureau. Her work has appeared in PolitiFact, the Arizona Republic, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PennLive and other media outlets. She is a student at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism and an alumna of Binghamton University. When not chasing sources, she enjoys exploring the great outdoors and spending way too much money on takeout.