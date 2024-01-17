The late Sam Gilliam’s final works of art come to L.A. for a monumental exhibition

I’m coming to you snowed-in from Nashville — a drastic difference from L.A. To kill time until the next flight, I’ve been dissecting Will Loftis’ choreography in Ariana Grande’s “ yes, and? ” music video and bingeing “Grey’s Anatomy.” I may be in a completely different state, but I still have the deets on all the SoCal happenings for an exciting weekend. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

Weekly Countdown

Installation view, “Sam Gilliam: The Last Five Years,” Jan. 13 - March 3, David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles. (Jeff McLane / Sam Gilliam/David Kordansky Gallery)

1. ‘Sam Gilliam: The Last Five Years’

Visual Art

The work of late artist Sam Gilliam will be presented across two galleries — Pace Gallery in New York and David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles — for an exhibition titled “The Last Five Years.” The L.A. show features works from 2018 to 2022, including Gilliam’s Drape series, selections of watercolor paintings and his tondo paintings — some of which have never been exhibited publicly.

📍: David Kordansky Gallery in Mid-Wilshire

⏰: On view until March 3. Gallery open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

💲: Free

Installation view of “Tanya Aguiñiga : Telar Terrenal / Earthly Loom” at Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles until Feb. 10. (Ed Mumford / Tanya Aguiniga / Shulamit Nazarian)

2. ‘Tanya Aguiñiga: Telar Terrenal / Earthly Loom’

Visual Art

Tanya Aguiñiga has a debut exhibition with Shulamit Nazarian titled “Telar Terrenal / Earthly Loom” which is heavily influenced by traditional crafts of Mexico and pre-Columbian Latin America. Her newest textiles are inspired by the Los Angeles and San Gabriel Rivers, reflecting on the objects and life stories caught in the branches and notches of a running river, and on the familial and informal bonds that make up a community.

📍: Shulamit Nazarian, Los Angeles in Hancock Park

⏰: On view until Feb. 10. Gallery open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

💲: Free

“Sacrifice Zone Los Angeles” is an immersive look into the direct impact pollution has on L.A. communities, inviting viewers in with an exhibition and performance. (Paula Cizmar)

3. ‘Sacrifice Zone: Los Angeles’

Theater

This immersive and interactive theater piece explores the history of Los Angeles pollution and its impact on the community. The piece is part exhibition, part performance, transforming the Otis Booth Pavilion into a home along the I-710 Corridor in South L.A. that depicts the health risks and realities of living at the center of the city’s ongoing environmental pollution. It’s available to view during regular Natural History Museum hours and there are eight live performances during its run. (FYI: I also contributed to the writing team for the project . )

📍: Natural History Museum in Exposition Park

⏰: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, as well as Jan. 26 and 28

💲: Free, RSVP required

“Darkness Sounding” brings audiences closer to music and nature for an exploration of the world around us. (Wild Up / floating / TreePeople)

4. ‘Darkness Sounding’

Music

“Darkness Sounding” brings together leading voices in music to explore how sound and music shape our understanding of the world and the people who inhabit it. Whether it be through ambient music or provocative sounds of nature, the festival encourages audiences to think deeply and intentionally about our auditory lives.

📍: Various locations in Los Angeles and Studio City

⏰: Friday and Saturday, as well as Jan. 27-28

💲: $33 ($22 with membership)

Diavolo rehearsing for “Existencia,” a piece commissioned by the Soraya commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake. (George Simian)

5. ‘Diavolo: Existencia’

Dance

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the Soraya commissioned a dance performance called “Existencia” that explores the community impacts of natural disasters. The event will be in alignment with Diavolo | Architecture in Motion’s limit-pushing choreography, which involves acrobatic movement navigating grand architectural sets on stage. It will also be accompanied by a new score and soundscape by jazz duo Thana Alexa and Antonio Sanchez.

📍: The Soraya in Northridge

⏰: 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday

💲: $44 to $129

Bonus round: ‘Mark’

Selcouth Dance Theater Company presents “Mark,” a performance that combines street dance, everyday gestures and contemporary movement to explore individual and collective power. The work choreographed by Marianna Varviani shares how teamwork can help solve problems we can’t navigate alone.

📍: Highways in Santa Monica

⏰: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

💲: $20 to $25.63

Go out speed round

Kontrapunktus, a world-class chamber orchestra ensemble, will perform music from the London music scene during the late 17th and early 18th centuries. (Veronika Reinert)

Go out before it closes: Kontrapunktus’ first concert series of 2024 is coming to a close with one more weekend of performances. “ The Londoners: An English Baroque Salute ” highlights the artistry of the London music scene in the late 17th and early 18th century, an era that cemented a sound now known as Galant music. 📍: Various locations / ⏰: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday / 💲: $19.95 to $24.95

Go out for free: If you missed the fall premiere of the Industry’s “ Star Choir ” performance at the Mt. Wilson Observatory, now’s your chance to see a screening of the show at the Hammer Museum. The cosmic opera by Malik Gaines and Alexandro Segade tells the story of a starship crew seeking refuge on a hostile planet, and evolving in the process. 📍: Hammer Museum in Westwood / ⏰: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 / 💲: Free

Go out and craft: LACMA is hosting an adult art class where participants will create a three-dimensional assemblage box made up of collected items and images that share their personal life stories. The workshop is inspired by Joseph Cornell and “ The World Made Wondrous ” exhibition at the museum. 📍: LACMA in Mid-Wilshire / ⏰: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday / 💲: $70 ($60 for members)

Paw Patrol Live! brings the kids on a world-saving adventure to save Robo Dog for its show “Heroes Unite.” (Anthony Bolognese)

Go out with the kids: Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” invites kids on a world-saving adventure with the first-responder pups. 📍: Peacock Theater / ⏰: 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday / 💲: $26 to $96

Go out all day: Immerse yourself in the world of the award-winning Netflix TV show “Squid Game” with a new themed experience in Los Angeles called “The Trials” where participants try some of the games from the series. 📍: Fairfax / ⏰: Now through March 10 / 💲: $39 to $99

Delirium Musicum will offer a Sunday morning full of music at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica this weekend. (Delirium Musicum / BroadStage)

Go out on a date: Take your date out on a Sunday for a morning filled with music. Delirium Musicum — a self-conducted chamber orchestra — will perform “ Strings Unbound , ” an hour-long program filled with works by Max Richter, Dmitri Shostakovich, Francesco Geminiani and Michi Wiancko. 📍: Broad Stage in Santa Monica / ⏰: 11 a.m. Sunday / 💲: Starting at $60

Go out and wander: Petersen Automotive Museum’s upcoming cruise-in celebrates the 60th anniversary of Shelby American and the Mustang. Wander through all the cars on display and learn more about the history of the iconic car with a panel discussion. 📍: Petersen Automotive Museum in Mid-Wilshire / ⏰: 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday / 💲: $29 for spectators, $35 to show a car

Go out to the movies: The Dutch National Ballet production of “ Giselle ” is coming to silver screens across SoCal. The filmed performance of the romantic ballet is led by former Bolshoi Ballet principals Olga Smirnova and Jacopo Tissi, offering a rare opportunity for ballet fans. 📍: Movie theaters across L.A. / ⏰: Sunday and Jan. 24-25 / 💲: Ticket ranges depend on theater

