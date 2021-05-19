Podcast: COVID-19 cautionary tales from India and Brazil
Together, Brazil and India now have half the COVID-19 cases in the world. We speak to L.A. Times foreign correspondents David Pierson and Kate Linthicum about what the plight of these global powerhouses suggests about the spread of coronavirus around the world.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson and Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum
More reading:
Bodies pile up as vaccine campaigns sputter and COVID-19 variants spread
Funeral pyres burn. Gravediggers know no rest. India’s COVID-19 crisis is a ‘nightmare’
As daily COVID-19 deaths soar, the worst may lie ahead for Brazil
About The Times
“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.