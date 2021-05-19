Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Podcasts

Podcast: COVID-19 cautionary tales from India and Brazil

People in protective suits lower a body into a grave
Relatives and municipal workers in protective suits bury the body of a person who died from COVID-19 in Gauhati, India.
(Anupam Nath / Associated Press)
Share

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

Together, Brazil and India now have half the COVID-19 cases in the world. We speak to L.A. Times foreign correspondents David Pierson and Kate Linthicum about what the plight of these global powerhouses suggests about the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson and Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

Advertisement

More reading:
Bodies pile up as vaccine campaigns sputter and COVID-19 variants spread
Funeral pyres burn. Gravediggers know no rest. India’s COVID-19 crisis is a ‘nightmare’
As daily COVID-19 deaths soar, the worst may lie ahead for Brazil

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, producer Shannon Lin, senior producers Steven Cuevas and Denise Guerra, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and editor Julia Turner. Our engineer is Mario Diaz and our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
Podcasts COVID-19 Pandemic

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement