Podcast: COVID-19 cautionary tales from India and Brazil

Together, Brazil and India now have half the COVID-19 cases in the world. We speak to L.A. Times foreign correspondents David Pierson and Kate Linthicum about what the plight of these global powerhouses suggests about the spread of coronavirus around the world.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Asia correspondent David Pierson and Latin America correspondent Kate Linthicum

More reading:

Bodies pile up as vaccine campaigns sputter and COVID-19 variants spread

Funeral pyres burn. Gravediggers know no rest. India’s COVID-19 crisis is a ‘nightmare’

As daily COVID-19 deaths soar, the worst may lie ahead for Brazil