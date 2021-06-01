Podcast: Las Vegas doubles down on reopening at full capacity

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

In 2019, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimated it hosted nearly 43 million tourists. Officials were expecting a record year for 2020, and the Nevada metropolis did set one … in the negative direction. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, barely 19 million visitors came to town — the lowest total in decades.

Today, restaurants and casinos will return to full capacity. If the move is successful, you’ll see a flip on the city’s tagline. What happened to Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. Our guests are Los Angeles Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee and Culinary Union Local 226 secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüelo-Kline. Plus, a rant about loquats!

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times national correspondent Kurtis Lee and Culinary Union Local 226 secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüelo-Kline

More reading:

Las Vegas is betting on the gamblers and tourists returning. Will lost jobs come back?

Democratic candidates court Culinary Union, the kingmaker of Nevada

COVID pushed Cirque du Soleil into bankruptcy protection. Now for a Vegas comeback

