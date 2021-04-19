The Times Daily Podcast

Coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic and health news.

COVID-19 has again prompted San Francisco to cancel its marijuana festival in Golden Gate Park.

Public health officials worry that their budgets will be slashed when the pandemic recedes and they’ll once again be unprepared for a health crisis.

The county’s latest allocation, approximately 362,000 doses, is up nearly 39,000 from last week, according to the Department of Public Health.

On the Florida coast, a three-story home owned by LeBron James when he played for the Miami Heat just sold for $12.75 million.

More than 400,000 immigrants who have lived in the United States under Temporary Protected Status could be denied green cards.

House Republicans threaten to take action after Los Angeles Rep. Maxine Waters encourages protesters awaiting a verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., actor Steven Seagal is seeking $3.4 million for his desert retreat lined with bulletproof glass.

This is the week political watchers expect enough validated voter signatures to force a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

There are some crazy discrepancies taking place in basketball because of the different ways schools approached coronavirus restrictions.

