Podcast: College degrees for incarcerated folks

For more than a century, California’s approach to incarcerating people has gone mostly like this: Incarcerate them. But now, there’s a program offered by the Cal State University system that helps incarcerated folks not only develop skills but reimagine themselves — as people who could have lives as scholars after serving long prison terms.

Today, we’re going to talk about this new educational opportunity for those on the inside with L.A. Times education reporter Colleen Shalby.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Colleen Shalby

