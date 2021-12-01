Advertisement
Podcast: College degrees for incarcerated folks

Cal State LA's Prison B.A. Program
Allen Burnett, 48, left, who was sentenced to life in prison for a crime he committed when he was 18, congratulates graduates of Cal State L.A.'s Prison B.A. Program before their ceremony inside the California State Prison in Lancaster.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
For more than a century, California’s approach to incarcerating people has gone mostly like this: Incarcerate them. But now, there’s a program offered by the Cal State University system that helps incarcerated folks not only develop skills but reimagine themselves — as people who could have lives as scholars after serving long prison terms.

Today, we’re going to talk about this new educational opportunity for those on the inside with L.A. Times education reporter Colleen Shalby.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times education reporter Colleen Shalby

More reading:

They were supposed to die in prison. Instead, they earned freedom as college graduates

Editorial: For former prisoners to have a shot at a normal life, we need successful reentry programs

Apodaca: UC Irvine law professor sees college degrees as a way to reduce recidivism

About The Times

“The Times” is made by columnist Gustavo Arellano, senior producers Denise Guerra, Shannon Lin, Kasia Broussalian and producer Melissa Kaplan. Our executive producer is Jazmín Aguilera. Our engineer is Mario Diaz. Our editors are Lauren Raab and Shani O. Hilton. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen.
